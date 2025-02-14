Carborundum Universal Reports 68.8% Profit Drop in Q3; Revenue Up 9%

Carborundum Universal Ltd (CUMI), a leading abrasives manufacturer, reported a 68.8% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit, posting ₹34.7 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024. The company had recorded a net profit of ₹111.3 crore in the same quarter of the previous calendar year, it said in the regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations grew 9% YoY to ₹1,255.5 crore, compared to ₹1,151.4 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) declined by 8% YoY to ₹177.1 crore from ₹192.4 crore in the same quarter last year. The EBITDA margin fell to 14.1%, compared to 16.7% in Q3 FY24.

EBITDA declined by 8% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹177.1 crore from ₹192.4 crore YoY during the quarter. The EBITDA margin fell to 14.1% from 16.7% for Q3 FY24, underlining increasing cost pressures.

Standalone Sales: CUMI achieved highest-ever quarterly standalone turnover at ₹728 crore, up 15% YoY, primarily driven by the Ceramics and Electrominerals segments. Standalone revenue was at ₹2,097 crore for the nine-months ending December 31, 2024, logging a growth of 8.2% YoY.

Consolidated Sales: The company’s Q3 FY25 consolidated sales stood at ₹1,241 crore, marking a 9.8% YoY growth, while nine-month consolidated sales reached ₹3,635 crore, up 5.5% YoY.

The board of directors declared an interim dividend of 150% (₹1.50 per equity share, on a face value of ₹1) for the financial year ending March 31, 2025.