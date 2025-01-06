Carborundum Universal Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
345.52
255.66
239.54
205.19
Depreciation
-65.03
-61.43
-66.97
-73.88
Tax paid
-91.05
-60.48
-48.21
-61.71
Working capital
-369.52
231.78
201.52
67.59
Other operating items
Operating
-180.08
365.52
325.86
137.18
Capital expenditure
75.81
54.38
128.95
89.41
Free cash flow
-104.27
419.9
454.81
226.59
Equity raised
3,011.6
2,708.42
2,359.69
2,086
Investing
717.76
-56.71
-3.89
57.22
Financing
163.42
0.8
-1.26
-0.79
Dividends paid
28.48
28.43
52.08
42.52
Net in cash
3,816.99
3,100.85
2,861.43
2,411.54
