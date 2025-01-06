iifl-logo-icon 1
Carborundum Universal Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,246.3
(-4.11%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

345.52

255.66

239.54

205.19

Depreciation

-65.03

-61.43

-66.97

-73.88

Tax paid

-91.05

-60.48

-48.21

-61.71

Working capital

-369.52

231.78

201.52

67.59

Other operating items

Operating

-180.08

365.52

325.86

137.18

Capital expenditure

75.81

54.38

128.95

89.41

Free cash flow

-104.27

419.9

454.81

226.59

Equity raised

3,011.6

2,708.42

2,359.69

2,086

Investing

717.76

-56.71

-3.89

57.22

Financing

163.42

0.8

-1.26

-0.79

Dividends paid

28.48

28.43

52.08

42.52

Net in cash

3,816.99

3,100.85

2,861.43

2,411.54

