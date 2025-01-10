Carborundum Universal Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.03
18.99
18.99
18.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,278.49
1,987.52
1,721.76
1,515.81
Net Worth
2,297.52
2,006.51
1,740.75
1,534.77
Minority Interest
Debt
0.02
104.1
163.17
0.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
14.91
13.09
15.99
15.8
Total Liabilities
2,312.45
2,123.7
1,919.91
1,550.82
Fixed Assets
574.07
532.21
452.75
429.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,039.35
1,047.52
968.49
250.73
Deferred Tax Asset Net
11.49
7.86
6.47
7.39
Networking Capital
512.57
523.65
473.97
398
Inventories
361.25
379.54
400.2
295.1
Inventory Days
65.94
64.41
Sundry Debtors
378.58
389.72
330.92
317.72
Debtor Days
54.52
69.34
Other Current Assets
63.84
76.92
99.24
87.39
Sundry Creditors
-230.26
-251.27
-248.38
-213.77
Creditor Days
40.92
46.65
Other Current Liabilities
-60.84
-71.26
-108.01
-88.43
Cash
174.95
12.46
18.24
465.44
Total Assets
2,312.43
2,123.7
1,919.92
1,550.83
