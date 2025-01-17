Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
26.33
1.25
23.02
8.66
Op profit growth
15.26
16.8
19.13
11.04
EBIT growth
16.18
17.23
21.1
7.78
Net profit growth
17.25
4.36
55.78
21.35
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
16.14
17.69
15.33
15.83
EBIT margin
13.89
15.1
13.04
13.25
Net profit margin
10.02
10.8
10.48
8.27
RoCE
18.49
18.69
18.54
17.05
RoNW
3.69
3.55
4.19
3.39
RoA
3.33
3.34
3.72
2.66
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
18.44
15.46
14.52
9.74
Dividend per share
3.5
3
2.75
1.75
Cash EPS
11.52
9.75
8.86
4.15
Book value per share
124.91
112.68
98.33
73.29
Valuation ratios
P/E
43.27
32.93
15.12
29.87
P/CEPS
69.23
52.21
24.77
70.03
P/B
6.4
4.52
2.23
3.97
EV/EBIDTA
26.07
18.15
8.86
14.66
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
8.54
9.99
24.57
10.78
Tax payout
-27.73
-25.78
-22.7
-29.81
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
52.82
60.96
54.92
64.62
Inventory days
63.2
67.13
62.79
65.4
Creditor days
-45.01
-42.75
-31.06
-32.14
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-81.83
-110.97
-53.61
-15.45
Net debt / equity
-0.05
-0.29
-0.12
0.02
Net debt / op. profit
-0.22
-1.35
-0.57
0.08
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-34.82
-34.11
-34.12
-34.78
Employee costs
-12.6
-13.18
-13.26
-12.94
Other costs
-36.42
-35
-37.26
-36.43
