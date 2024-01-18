|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|3 May 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|-
|2.5
|250
|Final
|Outcome of the Board Meeting The Directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2.50/- (250%) per equity share (on a face value of Re.1/-) for the year ended 31st March 2024. The Register of Members will be closed from Tuesday, 23rd July 2024 to Tuesday, 30th July 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 70th Annual General Meeting and Final dividend.
|Dividend
|31 Jan 2024
|12 Feb 2024
|12 Feb 2024
|1.5
|150
|Interim
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 31st January 2024 Declaration of Interim Dividend The Board at its meeting today has declared an interim dividend of 150% i.e., Rs. 1.50/- (one rupee and fifty paise only) per equity share (on a face value of Re. 1/-) for the year ending 31st March 2024. The Record Date for determining the members eligible to receive the aforesaid interim dividend is Monday, 12th February 2024. In the case of shareholders opting for NECS/ECS, the dividend would in the normal course be credited to their accounts by Wednesday, 28 th February 2024. In the case of shareholders opting physical mode of payment, the same will be posted by 28th February 2024. The dividend will be paid after deducting applicable taxes. Please note that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 11:48 a.m. and concluded at 01:55 p.m.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.