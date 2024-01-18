Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 31st January 2024 Declaration of Interim Dividend The Board at its meeting today has declared an interim dividend of 150% i.e., Rs. 1.50/- (one rupee and fifty paise only) per equity share (on a face value of Re. 1/-) for the year ending 31st March 2024. The Record Date for determining the members eligible to receive the aforesaid interim dividend is Monday, 12th February 2024. In the case of shareholders opting for NECS/ECS, the dividend would in the normal course be credited to their accounts by Wednesday, 28 th February 2024. In the case of shareholders opting physical mode of payment, the same will be posted by 28th February 2024. The dividend will be paid after deducting applicable taxes. Please note that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 11:48 a.m. and concluded at 01:55 p.m.