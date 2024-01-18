iifl-logo-icon 1
Carborundum Universal Ltd Dividend

1,249.6
(1.52%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Carborundum Uni. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend3 May 202422 Jul 2024-2.5250Final
Outcome of the Board Meeting The Directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2.50/- (250%) per equity share (on a face value of Re.1/-) for the year ended 31st March 2024. The Register of Members will be closed from Tuesday, 23rd July 2024 to Tuesday, 30th July 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 70th Annual General Meeting and Final dividend.
Dividend31 Jan 202412 Feb 202412 Feb 20241.5150Interim
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 31st January 2024 Declaration of Interim Dividend The Board at its meeting today has declared an interim dividend of 150% i.e., Rs. 1.50/- (one rupee and fifty paise only) per equity share (on a face value of Re. 1/-) for the year ending 31st March 2024. The Record Date for determining the members eligible to receive the aforesaid interim dividend is Monday, 12th February 2024. In the case of shareholders opting for NECS/ECS, the dividend would in the normal course be credited to their accounts by Wednesday, 28 th February 2024. In the case of shareholders opting physical mode of payment, the same will be posted by 28th February 2024. The dividend will be paid after deducting applicable taxes. Please note that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 11:48 a.m. and concluded at 01:55 p.m.

