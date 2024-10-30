iifl-logo-icon 1
Carborundum Universal Ltd Board Meeting

1,230.9
(-0.61%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Carborundum Uni. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
CARBORUNDUM UNIVERSAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter/half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)
Board Meeting30 Jul 202416 Jul 2024
CARBORUNDUM UNIVERSAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)
Board Meeting24 Jun 202424 Jun 2024
Disclosure under Regulation 30 for change in Directors is enclosed.
Board Meeting3 May 202417 Apr 2024
CARBORUNDUM UNIVERSAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial statement for the year ended 31st March 2024 and final dividend. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.05.2024)
Board Meeting31 Jan 202419 Jan 2024
CARBORUNDUM UNIVERSAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter/ period ended 31st December 2023. The Board will also be considering the interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 31st January 2024 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter/ period ended 31st December 2023: Unaudited financial results for quarter/ period ended 31st December 2023 in Schedule III format prescribed under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter referred to as Listing Regulations) and pursuant to SEBI Circular no. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated 5th July 2016. In this connection, we enclose the following: a. Standalone financial results for the quarter/ period ended 31st December 2023; b. Consolidated financial results for the quarter/ period ended 31st December 2023; c. Limited Review Report of M/s. Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP, Statutory Auditors on the Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter/ period ended 31st December 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the Listing Regulations and the above-mentioned SEBI circular, we would be publishing an extract of the consolidated financial results in the prescribed format in English and Tamil newspapers within the stipulated time. The detailed standalone financial results and consolidated financial results of the Company would be made available on the website of the Company www.cumi-murugappa.com as well on the websites of Stock Exchanges. 2. Declaration of Interim Dividend The Board at its meeting today has declared an interim dividend of 150% i.e., Rs. 1.50/- (one rupee and fifty paise only) per equity share (on a face value of Re. 1/-) for the year ending 31st March 2024. The Record Date for determining the members eligible to receive the aforesaid interim dividend is Monday, 12th February 2024. In the case of shareholders opting for NECS/ECS, the dividend would in the normal course be credited to their accounts by Wednesday, 28 th February 2024. In the case of shareholders opting physical mode of payment, the same will be posted by 28th February 2024. The dividend will be paid after deducting applicable taxes. Please note that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 11:48 a.m. and concluded at 01:55 p.m. Kindly take the above information on record. Outcome of the Board Meeting Unaudited financial results for the quarter/period ended 31st December 2023. Record date for Interim dividend is 12th February 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.01.2024)

