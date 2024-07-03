Summary

Amber Enterprises India Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Amber Enterprises India Private Limited on April 2, 1990 at Jalandhar, Punjab. The Company converted into a Public Limited and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Amber Enterprises India Limited on September 22, 2017.The Company is a market leader in Room Air Conditioner (RAC) original equipment manufacturer (OEM)/original design manufacturer (ODM) industry in India. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of consumer durable products. It design and manufacture wide range of products which includes RAC, RAC & Non-RAC components & HVAC solutions for mobility applications. It currently has 23 manufacturing facilities across 8 locations in India, located close to customers enabling faster turnaround. The Company designs and manufactures complete RACs including window air conditioners (WACs) and indoor units (IDUs) and outdoor units (ODUs) of split air conditioners (SACs) with specifications ranging from 0.75 ton to 2 ton, across energy ratings and types of refrigerant. It designs and manufactures Inverter RACs on ranging from 1 ton to 2 ton. It manufactures critical and reliability functional components of RACs such as heat exchangers, motors, inverter and non-inverter printed circuit boards and multi-flow condensers. It manufactures other RAC components such as sheet metal components, copper tubing and injection molding components. It also manufactures compon

Read More