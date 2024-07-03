Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹7,749
Prev. Close₹7,745.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹21,157.05
Day's High₹7,836
Day's Low₹7,550
52 Week's High₹7,977
52 Week's Low₹2,992.5
Book Value₹516.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)26,013.32
P/E327.02
EPS23.67
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
33.69
33.69
33.69
33.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,680.28
1,621.22
1,560.75
1,492.28
Net Worth
1,713.97
1,654.91
1,594.44
1,525.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,137.6
2,295.9
3,002.73
1,923.07
yoy growth (%)
36.66
-23.53
56.14
23.12
Raw materials
-2,739.89
-1,970.6
-2,564.91
-1,610.22
As % of sales
87.32
85.83
85.41
83.73
Employee costs
-81.49
-48.15
-51.77
-41.83
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
69.79
77.51
128.9
89.17
Depreciation
-79.51
-67.5
-61.06
-43.16
Tax paid
-21.69
-25.95
-10.96
-27.18
Working capital
169.86
130.67
162.12
119.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
36.66
-23.53
56.14
23.12
Op profit growth
3
-30.46
24.69
36.28
EBIT growth
-4.04
-29.96
16.61
38.99
Net profit growth
-6.7
-56.28
90.26
156.46
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6,729.27
6,927.1
4,206.4
3,030.52
3,962.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,729.27
6,927.1
4,206.4
3,030.52
3,962.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
55.31
52.66
33.23
33.1
8.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,397.65
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,700
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,824.7
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,544.7
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,337.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & CEO
JASBIR SINGH
Managing Director
DALJIT SINGH
Nominee
Manoj Kumar Sehrawat
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Konica Yadav
Chairman Emeritus
Kartar Singh
Independent Director
Arvind Uppal
Independent Director
Prakash Iyer
Independent Director
Sabina Moti Bhavnani
Reports by Amber Enterprises India Ltd
Summary
Amber Enterprises India Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Amber Enterprises India Private Limited on April 2, 1990 at Jalandhar, Punjab. The Company converted into a Public Limited and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Amber Enterprises India Limited on September 22, 2017.The Company is a market leader in Room Air Conditioner (RAC) original equipment manufacturer (OEM)/original design manufacturer (ODM) industry in India. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of consumer durable products. It design and manufacture wide range of products which includes RAC, RAC & Non-RAC components & HVAC solutions for mobility applications. It currently has 23 manufacturing facilities across 8 locations in India, located close to customers enabling faster turnaround. The Company designs and manufactures complete RACs including window air conditioners (WACs) and indoor units (IDUs) and outdoor units (ODUs) of split air conditioners (SACs) with specifications ranging from 0.75 ton to 2 ton, across energy ratings and types of refrigerant. It designs and manufactures Inverter RACs on ranging from 1 ton to 2 ton. It manufactures critical and reliability functional components of RACs such as heat exchangers, motors, inverter and non-inverter printed circuit boards and multi-flow condensers. It manufactures other RAC components such as sheet metal components, copper tubing and injection molding components. It also manufactures compon
Read More
The Amber Enterprises India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7690.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Amber Enterprises India Ltd is ₹26013.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Amber Enterprises India Ltd is 327.02 and 14.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Amber Enterprises India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Amber Enterprises India Ltd is ₹2992.5 and ₹7977 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Amber Enterprises India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.71%, 3 Years at 32.80%, 1 Year at 148.87%, 6 Month at 74.32%, 3 Month at 49.99% and 1 Month at 28.71%.
