Amber Enterprises India Ltd Share Price

7,690.9
(-0.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:34:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7,749
  • Day's High7,836
  • 52 Wk High7,977
  • Prev. Close7,745.2
  • Day's Low7,550
  • 52 Wk Low 2,992.5
  • Turnover (lac)21,157.05
  • P/E327.02
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value516.22
  • EPS23.67
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)26,013.32
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Amber Enterprises India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

7,749

Prev. Close

7,745.2

Turnover(Lac.)

21,157.05

Day's High

7,836

Day's Low

7,550

52 Week's High

7,977

52 Week's Low

2,992.5

Book Value

516.22

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

26,013.32

P/E

327.02

EPS

23.67

Divi. Yield

0

Amber Enterprises India Ltd Corporate Action

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Jul, 2024

arrow

19 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Amber Enterprises India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Amber Enterprises India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:53 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 39.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 39.78%

Non-Promoter- 44.19%

Institutions: 44.19%

Non-Institutions: 16.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Amber Enterprises India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

33.69

33.69

33.69

33.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,680.28

1,621.22

1,560.75

1,492.28

Net Worth

1,713.97

1,654.91

1,594.44

1,525.97

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,137.6

2,295.9

3,002.73

1,923.07

yoy growth (%)

36.66

-23.53

56.14

23.12

Raw materials

-2,739.89

-1,970.6

-2,564.91

-1,610.22

As % of sales

87.32

85.83

85.41

83.73

Employee costs

-81.49

-48.15

-51.77

-41.83

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

69.79

77.51

128.9

89.17

Depreciation

-79.51

-67.5

-61.06

-43.16

Tax paid

-21.69

-25.95

-10.96

-27.18

Working capital

169.86

130.67

162.12

119.57

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

36.66

-23.53

56.14

23.12

Op profit growth

3

-30.46

24.69

36.28

EBIT growth

-4.04

-29.96

16.61

38.99

Net profit growth

-6.7

-56.28

90.26

156.46

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6,729.27

6,927.1

4,206.4

3,030.52

3,962.79

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,729.27

6,927.1

4,206.4

3,030.52

3,962.79

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

55.31

52.66

33.23

33.1

8.16

Amber Enterprises India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,397.65

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,700

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,824.7

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,544.7

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,337.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Amber Enterprises India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & CEO

JASBIR SINGH

Managing Director

DALJIT SINGH

Nominee

Manoj Kumar Sehrawat

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Konica Yadav

Chairman Emeritus

Kartar Singh

Independent Director

Arvind Uppal

Independent Director

Prakash Iyer

Independent Director

Sabina Moti Bhavnani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Amber Enterprises India Ltd

Summary

Amber Enterprises India Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Amber Enterprises India Private Limited on April 2, 1990 at Jalandhar, Punjab. The Company converted into a Public Limited and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Amber Enterprises India Limited on September 22, 2017.The Company is a market leader in Room Air Conditioner (RAC) original equipment manufacturer (OEM)/original design manufacturer (ODM) industry in India. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of consumer durable products. It design and manufacture wide range of products which includes RAC, RAC & Non-RAC components & HVAC solutions for mobility applications. It currently has 23 manufacturing facilities across 8 locations in India, located close to customers enabling faster turnaround. The Company designs and manufactures complete RACs including window air conditioners (WACs) and indoor units (IDUs) and outdoor units (ODUs) of split air conditioners (SACs) with specifications ranging from 0.75 ton to 2 ton, across energy ratings and types of refrigerant. It designs and manufactures Inverter RACs on ranging from 1 ton to 2 ton. It manufactures critical and reliability functional components of RACs such as heat exchangers, motors, inverter and non-inverter printed circuit boards and multi-flow condensers. It manufactures other RAC components such as sheet metal components, copper tubing and injection molding components. It also manufactures compon
Company FAQs

What is the Amber Enterprises India Ltd share price today?

The Amber Enterprises India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7690.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Amber Enterprises India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Amber Enterprises India Ltd is ₹26013.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Amber Enterprises India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Amber Enterprises India Ltd is 327.02 and 14.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Amber Enterprises India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Amber Enterprises India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Amber Enterprises India Ltd is ₹2992.5 and ₹7977 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Amber Enterprises India Ltd?

Amber Enterprises India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.71%, 3 Years at 32.80%, 1 Year at 148.87%, 6 Month at 74.32%, 3 Month at 49.99% and 1 Month at 28.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Amber Enterprises India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Amber Enterprises India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 39.79 %
Institutions - 44.20 %
Public - 16.02 %

