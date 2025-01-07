Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,137.6
2,295.9
3,002.73
1,923.07
yoy growth (%)
36.66
-23.53
56.14
23.12
Raw materials
-2,739.89
-1,970.6
-2,564.91
-1,610.22
As % of sales
87.32
85.83
85.41
83.73
Employee costs
-81.49
-48.15
-51.77
-41.83
As % of sales
2.59
2.09
1.72
2.17
Other costs
-163.3
-128.69
-172.54
-99.79
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.2
5.6
5.74
5.18
Operating profit
152.9
148.44
213.5
171.22
OPM
4.87
6.46
7.11
8.9
Depreciation
-79.51
-67.5
-61.06
-43.16
Interest expense
-36.57
-33.34
-29.39
-46.57
Other income
32.98
29.92
5.86
7.68
Profit before tax
69.79
77.51
128.9
89.17
Taxes
-21.69
-25.95
-10.96
-27.18
Tax rate
-31.08
-33.48
-8.5
-30.48
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
48.1
51.55
117.94
61.98
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
48.1
51.55
117.94
61.98
yoy growth (%)
-6.7
-56.28
90.26
156.46
NPM
1.53
2.24
3.92
3.22
