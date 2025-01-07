iifl-logo-icon 1
Amber Enterprises India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

8,068
(5.26%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:34:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,137.6

2,295.9

3,002.73

1,923.07

yoy growth (%)

36.66

-23.53

56.14

23.12

Raw materials

-2,739.89

-1,970.6

-2,564.91

-1,610.22

As % of sales

87.32

85.83

85.41

83.73

Employee costs

-81.49

-48.15

-51.77

-41.83

As % of sales

2.59

2.09

1.72

2.17

Other costs

-163.3

-128.69

-172.54

-99.79

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.2

5.6

5.74

5.18

Operating profit

152.9

148.44

213.5

171.22

OPM

4.87

6.46

7.11

8.9

Depreciation

-79.51

-67.5

-61.06

-43.16

Interest expense

-36.57

-33.34

-29.39

-46.57

Other income

32.98

29.92

5.86

7.68

Profit before tax

69.79

77.51

128.9

89.17

Taxes

-21.69

-25.95

-10.96

-27.18

Tax rate

-31.08

-33.48

-8.5

-30.48

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

48.1

51.55

117.94

61.98

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

48.1

51.55

117.94

61.98

yoy growth (%)

-6.7

-56.28

90.26

156.46

NPM

1.53

2.24

3.92

3.22

