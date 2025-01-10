Amber Enterprises India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
33.69
33.69
33.69
33.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,680.28
1,621.22
1,560.75
1,492.28
Net Worth
1,713.97
1,654.91
1,594.44
1,525.97
Minority Interest
Debt
1,181.18
1,183
899.6
319.34
Deferred Tax Liability Net
133.32
111.42
83.61
71.58
Total Liabilities
3,028.47
2,949.33
2,577.65
1,916.89
Fixed Assets
1,514.48
1,463.78
978.13
710.39
Intangible Assets
Investments
821.95
589.06
621.17
446.53
Deferred Tax Asset Net
86.74
68.29
39.95
38.9
Networking Capital
40.52
342.76
452.48
452.87
Inventories
556.84
841.5
667.07
611.08
Inventory Days
77.6
97.14
Sundry Debtors
1,130.72
1,503.67
1,126.48
920.74
Debtor Days
131.04
146.37
Other Current Assets
298.68
223.64
307.39
199.84
Sundry Creditors
-1,772.57
-2,061.11
-1,533.86
-1,188.6
Creditor Days
178.43
188.96
Other Current Liabilities
-173.15
-164.94
-114.6
-90.19
Cash
564.78
485.47
485.91
268.19
Total Assets
3,028.47
2,949.36
2,577.64
1,916.88
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.