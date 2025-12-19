iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Amber Enterprises to invest ₹500 Crore in Punjab R&D Centre

19 Dec 2025 , 12:08 PM

Amber Enterprises India Ltd announced that it is planning to expand its state-of-the-art research & development (R&D) centre dedicated to HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) products in Punjab. 

The initiative will allow policies and incentives offered by the state to promote technology development.

At around 11.48 AM, Amber Enterprises was trading 0.86% higher at ₹6,642 per piece, against the previous close of ₹6,585.50 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹6,671.50, and ₹6,565, respectively.

This expansion will help the company to focus on advancing energy-efficient technologies, bolstering its product pipeline and fulfilling evolving market requirements. 

The R&D centre will serve the development of commercial AC solutions and VRV systems. 

Amber Enterprises stated that it intends to invest ₹500 Crore in the development of this facility during the period of Punjab’s incentive policy.

With this investment, the company plans to speed-up innovation, enhance design capabilities, and develop sustainable energy-efficient solutions for both domestic and international markets.

In December this year, Amber Enterprises said that its subsidiary, IL JIN Electronics (India) Pvt Ltd announced acquisition of an 80% stake in Shogini Technoarts Pvt Ltd. The aggregate value of this transaction is approximately ₹506 Crore, effective December 1, 2025. Following the completion of this transaction, Shogini has become a subsidiary of IL JIN and a step-down subsidiary of Amber Enterprises.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Amber Enterprises
  • Amber Enterprises Investment
  • Amber Enterprises news
  • Amber Enterprises News Today
  • Amber Enterprises Share
  • Amber Enterprises Updates
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Aarti Industries Secures Long Term Methanol and Toluene Supply to Strengthen Raw Material Sourcing

Aarti Industries Secures Long Term Methanol and Toluene Supply to Strengthen Raw Material Sourcing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Dec 2025|12:20 PM
Amber Enterprises to invest ₹500 Crore in Punjab R&D Centre

Amber Enterprises to invest ₹500 Crore in Punjab R&D Centre

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Dec 2025|12:08 PM
Bharti Airtel approves final call on partly-paid up shares at ₹401.25

Bharti Airtel approves final call on partly-paid up shares at ₹401.25

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Dec 2025|11:37 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 19th December 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 19th December 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Dec 2025|07:39 AM
Max Healthcare Approves ₹1,020 Crore Investment for 450-Bed Hospital in Pune

Max Healthcare Approves ₹1,020 Crore Investment for 450-Bed Hospital in Pune

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Dec 2025|01:34 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.