Amber Enterprises to invest ₹500 Crore in Punjab R&D Centre

Amber Enterprises India Ltd announced that it is planning to expand its state-of-the-art research & development (R&D) centre dedicated to HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) products in Punjab.

The initiative will allow policies and incentives offered by the state to promote technology development.

At around 11.48 AM, Amber Enterprises was trading 0.86% higher at ₹6,642 per piece, against the previous close of ₹6,585.50 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹6,671.50, and ₹6,565, respectively.

This expansion will help the company to focus on advancing energy-efficient technologies, bolstering its product pipeline and fulfilling evolving market requirements.

The R&D centre will serve the development of commercial AC solutions and VRV systems.

Amber Enterprises stated that it intends to invest ₹500 Crore in the development of this facility during the period of Punjab’s incentive policy.

With this investment, the company plans to speed-up innovation, enhance design capabilities, and develop sustainable energy-efficient solutions for both domestic and international markets.

In December this year, Amber Enterprises said that its subsidiary, IL JIN Electronics (India) Pvt Ltd announced acquisition of an 80% stake in Shogini Technoarts Pvt Ltd. The aggregate value of this transaction is approximately ₹506 Crore, effective December 1, 2025. Following the completion of this transaction, Shogini has become a subsidiary of IL JIN and a step-down subsidiary of Amber Enterprises.

