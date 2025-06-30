iifl-logo
Amber Group’s IL JIN Acquires Majority Stake in Power-One, Eyes Clean Tech Expansion

30 Jun 2025 , 05:05 PM

Amber Enterprises’ subsidiary, IL JIN Electronics, is making a new push into the clean energy space by acquiring a majority stake in Bengaluru-based Power-One Micro Systems. The agreement was signed over the weekend, and while financial terms haven’t been disclosed, the company confirmed the deal is a cash-based transaction.

Power-One built its name by supplying products like battery energy storage systems, solar inverters, EV chargers, and UPS solutions. According to Amber, the firm has already sold more than seven lakh units, serving customers across sectors like defence, railways, heavy industries, and even airports.

The acquisition is expected to benefit from IL JIN’s wide manufacturing footprint, technical depth, and experience in electronics production. Amber believes this move will help Power-One scale its operations, introduce new products faster, and strengthen its offerings in clean power electronics.

Jasbir Singh, Executive Chairman and CEO of Amber Group, said the deal opens a strong gateway for Amber’s electronics arm into emerging categories like EV charging infrastructure, hybrid solar inverters, and grid-connected battery systems. He sees the acquisition as a timely move, aligned with the group’s expansion into future-focused technologies.

Power-One’s founders, Rajesh and Harsha, also shared their optimism. In their view, joining hands with a group like Amber gives them the support and scale needed to grow faster and serve a broader customer base.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

