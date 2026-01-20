iifl-logo

Amber Enterprises Gets 100 Acres from YEIDA for Manufacturing Facility Near Jewar Airport

20 Jan 2026 , 10:34 AM

Amber Enterprises India Ltd said it has been allotted 100 acres of land by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority for setting up a new manufacturing facility near Jewar Airport. The land allotment was made on January 18, 2026, and is located in Sector 8 of the YEIDA area, according to the company.

In addition, Ascent-K Circuit Private Ltd, a subsidiary of IL JIN Electronics (India) Private Ltd, which is a material subsidiary of Amber Enterprises, has received an allotment of 16 acres of land from YEIDA.

The land allotted to Ascent-K Circuit Private Ltd is located in Sector 10 of YEIDA and will be used to set up a separate manufacturing unit near Jewar Airport.

The company said the combined investment proposed for the two manufacturing facilities stands at ₹6,785 crore and will be implemented in phases under the investment scheme.The two projects are expected to generate direct employment for more than 3,000 people over time.

According to the exchange filing, the proposed manufacturing units will expand the group’s production capabilities. The company added that the facilities will support localisation of critical components in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and strengthen domestic manufacturing capacity.

