Amber Enterprises jumps ~3% as management reinstates growth guidance

15 Dec 2025 , 12:53 PM

Amber Enterprises India Ltd. shares are trading about 3% higher on Monday, December 15. This development came after positive commentary from recent analyst and management interactions.

During analyst meetings, the management reinstated its guidance. This implies a robust 13-15% outperformance over the consumer durables industry.

At around 12.02 PM, Amber Enterprises was trading 2.43% higher at ₹6,787 per piece, against the previous close of ₹6,626 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹6,820, and ₹6,685, respectively.

The company witnessed industry leading growth in the air conditioning segment and flagged a much stronger growth outlook for other segments over the medium term.

Furthermore, reports suggested that a big portion of discussions revolved around the electronics business, where the company reiterated a robust medium term pipeline supported by organic projects and capacity expansion after recent acquisitions.

CLSA kept an ‘Outperform’ rating on Amber Enterprises. It maintained a price target of ₹8,400.

The brokerages also stated that the management commentary hinted towards a strong traction in the electronics segment, gradual improvement in mobility, and continuous leadership in consumer durables.

However, after consideration of recent takeovers and higher raw material costs, brokerages have reduced its FY26 and FY27 EPS guidance by 6% and 2%, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

SAIL Sales Rise 14% to 12.7 MT in April–November Despite Price Pressures

15 Dec 2025|02:59 PM

15 Dec 2025|02:59 PM
Ashoka Buildcon JV Wins ₹1,041 Crore BMC Flyover Project in Mumbai

15 Dec 2025|01:35 PM

15 Dec 2025|01:35 PM
SEPC shares zoom ~13% after inking MoU worth ₹3,300 Crore

15 Dec 2025|01:28 PM

15 Dec 2025|01:28 PM
KEC International Bags ₹1,150 Crore Transmission and Civil Orders in India, Records Largest-Ever India T&D Win

15 Dec 2025|01:28 PM

15 Dec 2025|01:28 PM
Biocon launches drug-device combination for diabetes and obesity

15 Dec 2025|01:07 PM

