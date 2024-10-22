Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

Amber Enterprises India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i) the unaudited financial statements (standalone and consolidated) of the Company prepared as per Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024. ii) Any other matter brought before the board with the kind consent of the chair. This has reference to our letter dated 16 October 2024, regarding the captioned subject. The Board of Directors of the Company (Board), at their meeting held on 22 October 2024, transacted and approved the following items of business:- a) The unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024. b) Limited Review Report on unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024, issued by our statutory auditors M/s S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP. Read less.. We are hereby submitting the Financials Results of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, we are hereby intimating the exchanges that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 22 October 2024 approved the scheme of arrangement for amalgamation of the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company i.e. Amberpr Technoplast India Private Limited with and into the Company Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Sep 2024 7 Sep 2024

Amber Enterprises India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find enclosed herewith Board meeting intimation for induction of new independent directors and take note of completion of tenure of two independent directors scheduled to be held on Monday 16 September 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 as amended, we are hereby intimating the exchange that, the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today on 16 September 2014 have approved :- 1. Completion of second and final tenure of existing Independent Directors of the Company Dr. Girish Kumar Ahuja and Ms. Sudha Pillai w.e.f. close of business hour on 19 September 2024; 2. Appointment of Mr. Prakash Iyer and Ms. Sabina Moti Bhavnani as Non Executive Independent Directors on the Board of the Company w.e.f. 19 September 2014, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company 3. Reconstitution of the Board Committees 4. Approval of the Postal Ballot Notice (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/09/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, we are hereby intimating the exchanges regarding the Appointment of Mr. Sachin Gupta, as an additional director and designated as a whole-time director of the Company, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company w.e.f. 09 August 2024

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 20 Jul 2024

Amber Enterprises India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial statements (standalone and consolidated) of the Company prepared as per Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company dated 26 July 2024, held to approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Jul 2024 3 Jul 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we wish to inform that, Board of Director of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on 3 July 2024, has approved amendment of the Articles of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 9 May 2024

Amber Enterprises India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial statements (standalone and consolidated) of the Company prepared as per Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2024. Please find attached outcome of the Board meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 7 May 2024

In compliance with regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, we are hereby intimating regarding re-appointment of Mr. Arvind Uppal (DIN: 00104992) and Ms. Lovely Mehra (DIN: 01955495) as Independent Directors on the Board of IL JIN Electronics (India) Private Limited, the material subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 13 May 2024. In Compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 7 May 2024, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 34th Annual General Meeting, has inter alia, approved the following:- 1. Re-appointment of Mr. Arvind Uppal (DIN: 00104992) as an Independent Director of the Company for a second term of 5 (five) consecutive years with effect from 13 May 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024