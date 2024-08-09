Newspaper Advertisement titled Notice of the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday 9th August 2024 through VC/OAVM Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations we are hereby submitting the summary of the proceedings of the 34th Annual General Meting of the Company held on Friday 09 August 2024 at 12:30 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, we are hereby the Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report of the 34th AGM of the Company held on Friday, 9 August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)