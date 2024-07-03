iifl-logo-icon 1
Alkem Laboratories Ltd Share Price

5,494.6
(-0.15%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:39:59 PM

  • Open5,476.15
  • Day's High5,541.65
  • 52 Wk High6,439.9
  • Prev. Close5,502.65
  • Day's Low5,447.35
  • 52 Wk Low 4,407.05
  • Turnover (lac)2,616.96
  • P/E30.41
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value989.88
  • EPS180.88
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)65,696.18
  • Div. Yield0.73
Loading...
Alkem Laboratories Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

5,476.15

Prev. Close

5,502.65

Turnover(Lac.)

2,616.96

Day's High

5,541.65

Day's Low

5,447.35

52 Week's High

6,439.9

52 Week's Low

4,407.05

Book Value

989.88

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

65,696.18

P/E

30.41

EPS

180.88

Divi. Yield

0.73

Alkem Laboratories Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 May, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 10 Aug, 2024

arrow

Alkem Laboratories Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Alkem Labs Q2 Profit Rises 11% to ₹689 Crore

Alkem Labs Q2 Profit Rises 11% to ₹689 Crore

14 Nov 2024|01:38 PM

R&D expenses rose to ₹146.5 crore, making up 4.3% of total revenue, compared to ₹115.8 crore (3.4% of revenue) in the previous year.

Cipla, Alkem Vie for SMT Acquisition

Cipla, Alkem Vie for SMT Acquisition

16 Oct 2024|11:29 AM

This comes after competing private equity firms TPG Capital, Apax Partners, and KKR withdrew their original interest.

Alkem Partners with Sonnet for Diabetic Neuropathy Drug in India

Alkem Partners with Sonnet for Diabetic Neuropathy Drug in India

11 Oct 2024|12:24 PM

Alkem will conduct clinical trials of 'SON-080' in India, with Sonnet's support for global and local regulatory submissions.

Alkem Laboratories’ equity worth ₹487 Crore change hands

Alkem Laboratories’ equity worth ₹487 Crore change hands

22 Aug 2024|11:12 AM

According to sources, the floor price would be ₹5,616 per share, which is 3% lower than the current market price (CMP).

Alkem Laboratories Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:01 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.66%

Non-Promoter- 28.23%

Institutions: 28.23%

Non-Institutions: 16.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Alkem Laboratories Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.91

23.91

23.91

23.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10,530.7

9,325.94

8,719.75

7,601.84

Net Worth

10,554.61

9,349.85

8,743.66

7,625.75

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

8,829.81

7,219.68

6,677.08

5,300.26

yoy growth (%)

22.3

8.12

25.97

16.53

Raw materials

-3,565.89

-2,665.02

-2,550.56

-2,075.22

As % of sales

40.38

36.91

38.19

39.15

Employee costs

-1,434.49

-1,158.72

-1,066.76

-861.63

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,753.37

1,897.08

1,338.08

934.29

Depreciation

-218.98

-198.93

-186.84

-107.65

Tax paid

-212.12

-199.22

-73.66

-218.45

Working capital

954.38

1,212.29

1,245.84

514.21

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.3

8.12

25.97

16.53

Op profit growth

-7.11

32.79

47.85

13.05

EBIT growth

-7.66

40.9

42.42

5.28

Net profit growth

-8.53

33.26

76.63

-18.94

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

12,667.58

11,599.26

10,634.19

8,865.01

8,344.36

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12,667.58

11,599.26

10,634.19

8,865.01

8,344.36

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

310.84

216.08

162.65

233.21

104.22

Alkem Laboratories Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Alkem Laboratories Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Basudeo N Singh

Managing Director

SANDEEP SINGH

Executive Director

Mritunjay Kumar Singh

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

A K Purwar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

SANGEETA KAPILJIT SINGH

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

SUDHA RAVI

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manish Narang

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Narendra Aneja

Executive Director

SARVESH SINGH

Executive Director

Madhurima Singh

Independent Director

Sujjain Talwar

Executive Director

Srinivas Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Alkem Laboratories Ltd

Summary

Headquartered in Mumbai, India, Alkem Laboratories Limited is a leading Indian pharmaceutical company with global operations. The company is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company produces branded generics, generic drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and nutraceuticals, which it markets in India and international markets. With a portfolio of more than 800 brands in India, Alkem is ranked the fifth largest pharmaceutical company in India in terms of domestic sales. The company also has presence in more than 40 international markets, with the United States being its key focus market. Alkem Laboratories Ltd was incorporated as a private limited company on August 8, 1973 at Patna under the Companies Act, 1956 and subsequently became a deemed public limited company under section 43A(2) of Companies Act, 1956 on October 26, 1988. Pursuant to Company passing a resolution under section 21 of Companies Act, 1956 and upon issuance of a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent on change of name dated August 21, 2001, the name of Company was changed to Alkem Laboratories Limited with effect from October 26, 1988.In 1978, the company established its first plant at Taloja Maharashtra. In 1992, the company established its manufacturing facility in Mandwa, Maharashtra, which was later converted into an API facility in 2005. In 2003, the company set up a research and development facility for ANDA development
Company FAQs

What is the Alkem Laboratories Ltd share price today?

The Alkem Laboratories Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5494.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Alkem Laboratories Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alkem Laboratories Ltd is ₹65696.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Alkem Laboratories Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Alkem Laboratories Ltd is 30.41 and 5.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Alkem Laboratories Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alkem Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alkem Laboratories Ltd is ₹4407.05 and ₹6439.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Alkem Laboratories Ltd?

Alkem Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.31%, 3 Years at 14.76%, 1 Year at 5.00%, 6 Month at 10.70%, 3 Month at -10.66% and 1 Month at -2.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Alkem Laboratories Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Alkem Laboratories Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.66 %
Institutions - 28.23 %
Public - 16.10 %

