Summary

Headquartered in Mumbai, India, Alkem Laboratories Limited is a leading Indian pharmaceutical company with global operations. The company is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company produces branded generics, generic drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and nutraceuticals, which it markets in India and international markets. With a portfolio of more than 800 brands in India, Alkem is ranked the fifth largest pharmaceutical company in India in terms of domestic sales. The company also has presence in more than 40 international markets, with the United States being its key focus market. Alkem Laboratories Ltd was incorporated as a private limited company on August 8, 1973 at Patna under the Companies Act, 1956 and subsequently became a deemed public limited company under section 43A(2) of Companies Act, 1956 on October 26, 1988. Pursuant to Company passing a resolution under section 21 of Companies Act, 1956 and upon issuance of a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent on change of name dated August 21, 2001, the name of Company was changed to Alkem Laboratories Limited with effect from October 26, 1988.In 1978, the company established its first plant at Taloja Maharashtra. In 1992, the company established its manufacturing facility in Mandwa, Maharashtra, which was later converted into an API facility in 2005. In 2003, the company set up a research and development facility for ANDA development

