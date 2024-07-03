Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹5,476.15
Prev. Close₹5,502.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,616.96
Day's High₹5,541.65
Day's Low₹5,447.35
52 Week's High₹6,439.9
52 Week's Low₹4,407.05
Book Value₹989.88
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)65,696.18
P/E30.41
EPS180.88
Divi. Yield0.73
R&D expenses rose to ₹146.5 crore, making up 4.3% of total revenue, compared to ₹115.8 crore (3.4% of revenue) in the previous year.Read More
This comes after competing private equity firms TPG Capital, Apax Partners, and KKR withdrew their original interest.Read More
Alkem will conduct clinical trials of 'SON-080' in India, with Sonnet's support for global and local regulatory submissions.Read More
According to sources, the floor price would be ₹5,616 per share, which is 3% lower than the current market price (CMP).Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.91
23.91
23.91
23.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10,530.7
9,325.94
8,719.75
7,601.84
Net Worth
10,554.61
9,349.85
8,743.66
7,625.75
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
8,829.81
7,219.68
6,677.08
5,300.26
yoy growth (%)
22.3
8.12
25.97
16.53
Raw materials
-3,565.89
-2,665.02
-2,550.56
-2,075.22
As % of sales
40.38
36.91
38.19
39.15
Employee costs
-1,434.49
-1,158.72
-1,066.76
-861.63
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,753.37
1,897.08
1,338.08
934.29
Depreciation
-218.98
-198.93
-186.84
-107.65
Tax paid
-212.12
-199.22
-73.66
-218.45
Working capital
954.38
1,212.29
1,245.84
514.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.3
8.12
25.97
16.53
Op profit growth
-7.11
32.79
47.85
13.05
EBIT growth
-7.66
40.9
42.42
5.28
Net profit growth
-8.53
33.26
76.63
-18.94
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
12,667.58
11,599.26
10,634.19
8,865.01
8,344.36
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12,667.58
11,599.26
10,634.19
8,865.01
8,344.36
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
310.84
216.08
162.65
233.21
104.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Basudeo N Singh
Managing Director
SANDEEP SINGH
Executive Director
Mritunjay Kumar Singh
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
A K Purwar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
SANGEETA KAPILJIT SINGH
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
SUDHA RAVI
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manish Narang
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Narendra Aneja
Executive Director
SARVESH SINGH
Executive Director
Madhurima Singh
Independent Director
Sujjain Talwar
Executive Director
Srinivas Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Alkem Laboratories Ltd
Summary
Headquartered in Mumbai, India, Alkem Laboratories Limited is a leading Indian pharmaceutical company with global operations. The company is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company produces branded generics, generic drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and nutraceuticals, which it markets in India and international markets. With a portfolio of more than 800 brands in India, Alkem is ranked the fifth largest pharmaceutical company in India in terms of domestic sales. The company also has presence in more than 40 international markets, with the United States being its key focus market. Alkem Laboratories Ltd was incorporated as a private limited company on August 8, 1973 at Patna under the Companies Act, 1956 and subsequently became a deemed public limited company under section 43A(2) of Companies Act, 1956 on October 26, 1988. Pursuant to Company passing a resolution under section 21 of Companies Act, 1956 and upon issuance of a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent on change of name dated August 21, 2001, the name of Company was changed to Alkem Laboratories Limited with effect from October 26, 1988.In 1978, the company established its first plant at Taloja Maharashtra. In 1992, the company established its manufacturing facility in Mandwa, Maharashtra, which was later converted into an API facility in 2005. In 2003, the company set up a research and development facility for ANDA development
Read More
The Alkem Laboratories Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5494.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alkem Laboratories Ltd is ₹65696.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Alkem Laboratories Ltd is 30.41 and 5.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alkem Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alkem Laboratories Ltd is ₹4407.05 and ₹6439.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Alkem Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.31%, 3 Years at 14.76%, 1 Year at 5.00%, 6 Month at 10.70%, 3 Month at -10.66% and 1 Month at -2.39%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.