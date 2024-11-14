Alkem Laboratories Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.91
23.91
23.91
23.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10,530.7
9,325.94
8,719.75
7,601.84
Net Worth
10,554.61
9,349.85
8,743.66
7,625.75
Minority Interest
Debt
1,005.21
1,181.69
2,293.78
1,383.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
253.55
207.82
199.92
189.08
Total Liabilities
11,813.37
10,739.36
11,237.36
9,198.34
Fixed Assets
1,873.02
2,053.84
2,114.52
2,081.62
Intangible Assets
Investments
2,828.98
3,005.55
2,528.61
2,152.38
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1,540.21
1,292.74
1,248.66
1,143.51
Networking Capital
4,505.31
2,223.36
3,048.36
2,147.47
Inventories
1,849.56
1,724.66
1,975.73
1,513.26
Inventory Days
81.67
76.5
Sundry Debtors
1,753.64
1,768.34
1,768.22
1,556.55
Debtor Days
73.09
78.69
Other Current Assets
3,380.09
930.04
1,436.14
841.13
Sundry Creditors
-1,570.94
-1,076.34
-1,111.02
-952.92
Creditor Days
45.92
48.17
Other Current Liabilities
-907.04
-1,123.34
-1,020.71
-810.55
Cash
1,065.85
2,163.87
2,297.21
1,673.36
Total Assets
11,813.37
10,739.36
11,237.36
9,198.34
R&D expenses rose to ₹146.5 crore, making up 4.3% of total revenue, compared to ₹115.8 crore (3.4% of revenue) in the previous year.Read More
This comes after competing private equity firms TPG Capital, Apax Partners, and KKR withdrew their original interest.Read More
Alkem will conduct clinical trials of 'SON-080' in India, with Sonnet's support for global and local regulatory submissions.Read More
According to sources, the floor price would be ₹5,616 per share, which is 3% lower than the current market price (CMP).Read More
