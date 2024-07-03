Alkem Laboratories Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
12,667.58
11,599.26
10,634.19
8,865.01
8,344.36
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12,667.58
11,599.26
10,634.19
8,865.01
8,344.36
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
310.84
216.08
162.65
233.21
104.22
Total Income
12,978.42
11,815.34
10,796.84
9,098.22
8,448.58
Total Expenditure
10,543.58
10,092.79
8,596.23
6,922.62
6,870.97
PBIDT
2,434.84
1,722.55
2,200.61
2,175.6
1,577.61
Interest
112.41
107.36
52.37
58.92
65.06
PBDT
2,322.43
1,615.19
2,148.24
2,116.68
1,512.55
Depreciation
299.3
310.42
303.96
274.58
252.76
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
422.28
273.9
361.98
396.53
322.87
Deferred Tax
-210.61
24.06
-198.02
-172.2
-212.39
Reported Profit After Tax
1,811.46
1,006.81
1,680.32
1,617.77
1,149.31
Minority Interest After NP
15.69
22.64
34.7
32.75
22.24
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,795.77
984.17
1,645.62
1,585.02
1,127.07
Extra-ordinary Items
-96.13
-79.46
-12.02
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,891.9
1,063.63
1,657.64
1,585.02
1,127.07
EPS (Unit Curr.)
150.19
82.31
137.63
132.57
94.26
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
2,000
3,450
1,700
1,500
1,250
Equity
23.91
23.91
23.91
23.91
23.91
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.22
14.85
20.69
24.54
18.9
PBDTM(%)
18.33
13.92
20.2
23.87
18.12
PATM(%)
14.29
8.67
15.8
18.24
13.77
R&D expenses rose to ₹146.5 crore, making up 4.3% of total revenue, compared to ₹115.8 crore (3.4% of revenue) in the previous year.Read More
This comes after competing private equity firms TPG Capital, Apax Partners, and KKR withdrew their original interest.Read More
Alkem will conduct clinical trials of 'SON-080' in India, with Sonnet's support for global and local regulatory submissions.Read More
According to sources, the floor price would be ₹5,616 per share, which is 3% lower than the current market price (CMP).Read More
