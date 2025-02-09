iifl-logo-icon 1
Alkem Laboratories Q3 Profit Rises 5% YoY

9 Feb 2025 , 10:44 PM

Alkem Laboratories witnessed a 5% surge in net profit during Q3 FY25 to ₹626 crore, as it was at ₹595 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

The company saw its revenues increase by 1.5% YoY at ₹3,374 crore from ₹3,324 crore. EBITDA stood at ₹759 crore, a 7.4% YoY rise from ₹707.4 crore in the previous year. EBITDA margin increased 120 basis points to 22.5%, as against 21.3% for the year-ago period. EBITDA margin stood at 21.6% for the nine months of FY25, well ahead of the guided range for FY25 at 18.5-19%.

US segment contribution came in at 19.1% of revenue; USFDA approved two products, of which one is tentative approval. International markets in Latin America, Australia, and Europe constituted 9.8% of total sales for Q3 FY25.

Alkem Laboratories declared an interim dividend of ₹37 on its equity share of face value ₹2 for FY 2024-25. The record date is 14th February 2025.
Dividend will be paid from 28th February 2025 The firm is showing good financial health with net cash balances of ₹4,700 crores as of December 31, 2024.

