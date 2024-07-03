Alkem Laboratories Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
6,446.49
6,259.69
6,407.89
5,943.51
5,655.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,446.49
6,259.69
6,407.89
5,943.51
5,655.75
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
254.79
181.81
129.03
114
102.08
Total Income
6,701.28
6,441.5
6,536.92
6,057.51
5,757.83
Total Expenditure
5,085.02
5,213.95
5,329.63
5,094.19
4,998.6
PBIDT
1,616.26
1,227.55
1,207.29
963.32
759.23
Interest
57.25
52.32
60.09
56.01
51.35
PBDT
1,559.01
1,175.23
1,147.2
907.31
707.88
Depreciation
159.39
152.99
146.31
156.76
153.66
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
280.31
197.45
224.83
152
121.9
Deferred Tax
-132.89
-83.97
-126.64
70.91
-46.85
Reported Profit After Tax
1,252.2
908.76
902.7
527.64
479.17
Minority Interest After NP
18.4
20.24
-4.55
1.95
20.69
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,233.8
888.52
907.25
525.69
458.48
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-63.83
-44.71
-102.98
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,233.8
952.35
951.96
628.67
458.48
EPS (Unit Curr.)
103.2
74.32
75.88
43.97
38.35
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
23.91
23.91
23.91
23.91
23.91
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.07
19.61
18.84
16.2
13.42
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
19.42
14.51
14.08
8.87
8.47
R&D expenses rose to ₹146.5 crore, making up 4.3% of total revenue, compared to ₹115.8 crore (3.4% of revenue) in the previous year.Read More
This comes after competing private equity firms TPG Capital, Apax Partners, and KKR withdrew their original interest.Read More
Alkem will conduct clinical trials of 'SON-080' in India, with Sonnet's support for global and local regulatory submissions.Read More
According to sources, the floor price would be ₹5,616 per share, which is 3% lower than the current market price (CMP).Read More
