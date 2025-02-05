iifl-logo-icon 1
Alkem Launches Kojiglo Serum in India for Hyperpigmentation Treatment

5 Feb 2025 , 11:24 AM

Alkem Laboratories has introduced Kojiglo Serum in India, which is targeted for facial hyperpigmentation. It is the first Indian company to launch a liposomal serum with Duo-Lipo technology that enhances the absorption and efficacy of the serum on the skin.

The serum contains liposomal azelaic acid, liposomal 4-butyl resorcinol, tranexamic acid, alpha arbutin, and niacinamide. This provides for proper penetration and specific action on the skin. It causes minimum irritation of the skin but delivers maximum results.

The CMD of Alkem, Dr. Vikas Gupta mentioned that hyperpigmentation awareness is increasing and advanced dermatological solutions are required in the Indian market.

Alkem already dominates the market for demelanising skincare products with Kojiglo Cream, Kojiglo Face Wash, and Kojiglo Lotion Kojiglo is the most prescribed brand by dermatologists in the category of demelanising, according to SMSRC data of October 2024. Alkem forays into the serum market with Kojiglo Serum in a bid to enrich its portfolio of skincare offerings and further its market leadership. The new serum will be prescribed only to maintain the expert supervision of skincare treatment.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Alkem Laboratories is currently trading at ₹5159.95 which is a 1.06% gain than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 4.79% in the last one year and witnessed a 6% dip in the last one month.

 

  • Alkem Laboratories
