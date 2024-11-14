Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.95
6.23
29.93
12.91
Op profit growth
5.69
31.83
43.27
2.94
EBIT growth
0.55
43.48
35
-2.82
Net profit growth
3.82
40.63
78.63
-29.26
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
19.3
21.91
17.65
16.01
EBIT margin
17.97
21.44
15.87
15.28
Net profit margin
15.47
17.87
13.5
9.82
RoCE
17.98
21.58
18.41
16.72
RoNW
5.13
5.85
5.11
3.38
RoA
3.87
4.49
3.91
2.68
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
140.55
135.32
96.14
53.4
Dividend per share
34
30
25
13
Cash EPS
112.21
109.6
73.12
40.8
Book value per share
722.44
616.96
515.25
406.78
Valuation ratios
P/E
25.73
20.48
24.22
37.02
P/CEPS
32.23
25.29
31.84
48.44
P/B
5
4.49
4.51
4.86
EV/EBIDTA
19.56
15.14
17.98
21.39
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
24.63
Tax payout
-8.81
-12.17
-8.76
-31.05
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
59.92
67.04
59.7
50.98
Inventory days
91.26
85.04
71.32
75.25
Creditor days
-47.69
-53.34
-50.85
-57.59
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-36.5
-32.26
-20.36
-17.73
Net debt / equity
0.01
-0.02
0.08
0.08
Net debt / op. profit
0.04
-0.1
0.35
0.4
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-39.3
-39.46
-40.08
-39.13
Employee costs
-18.45
-18.28
-18.04
-18.55
Other costs
-22.92
-20.33
-24.21
-26.29
R&D expenses rose to ₹146.5 crore, making up 4.3% of total revenue, compared to ₹115.8 crore (3.4% of revenue) in the previous year.Read More
This comes after competing private equity firms TPG Capital, Apax Partners, and KKR withdrew their original interest.Read More
Alkem will conduct clinical trials of 'SON-080' in India, with Sonnet's support for global and local regulatory submissions.Read More
According to sources, the floor price would be ₹5,616 per share, which is 3% lower than the current market price (CMP).Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.