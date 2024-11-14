iifl-logo-icon 1
Alkem Laboratories Ltd Shareholding Pattern

5,376.05
(-1.43%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:52 PM

Alkem Laboratories Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

55.66%

56.37%

56.74%

56.74%

56.74%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

28.23%

27.26%

24.74%

24.39%

23.66%

Non-Institutions

16.1%

16.35%

18.51%

18.86%

19.58%

Total Non-Promoter

44.33%

43.62%

43.25%

43.25%

43.25%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.66%

Non-Promoter- 28.23%

Institutions: 28.23%

Non-Institutions: 16.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Alkem Lab: Related NEWS

Alkem Labs Q2 Profit Rises 11% to ₹689 Crore

Alkem Labs Q2 Profit Rises 11% to ₹689 Crore

14 Nov 2024|01:38 PM

R&D expenses rose to ₹146.5 crore, making up 4.3% of total revenue, compared to ₹115.8 crore (3.4% of revenue) in the previous year.

Read More
Cipla, Alkem Vie for SMT Acquisition

Cipla, Alkem Vie for SMT Acquisition

16 Oct 2024|11:29 AM

This comes after competing private equity firms TPG Capital, Apax Partners, and KKR withdrew their original interest.

Read More
Alkem Partners with Sonnet for Diabetic Neuropathy Drug in India

Alkem Partners with Sonnet for Diabetic Neuropathy Drug in India

11 Oct 2024|12:24 PM

Alkem will conduct clinical trials of 'SON-080' in India, with Sonnet's support for global and local regulatory submissions.

Read More
Alkem Laboratories' equity worth ₹487 Crore change hands

Alkem Laboratories’ equity worth ₹487 Crore change hands

22 Aug 2024|11:12 AM

According to sources, the floor price would be ₹5,616 per share, which is 3% lower than the current market price (CMP).

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Alkem Laboratories Ltd

