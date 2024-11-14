Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
55.66%
56.37%
56.74%
56.74%
56.74%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
28.23%
27.26%
24.74%
24.39%
23.66%
Non-Institutions
16.1%
16.35%
18.51%
18.86%
19.58%
Total Non-Promoter
44.33%
43.62%
43.25%
43.25%
43.25%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
R&D expenses rose to ₹146.5 crore, making up 4.3% of total revenue, compared to ₹115.8 crore (3.4% of revenue) in the previous year.Read More
This comes after competing private equity firms TPG Capital, Apax Partners, and KKR withdrew their original interest.Read More
Alkem will conduct clinical trials of 'SON-080' in India, with Sonnet's support for global and local regulatory submissions.Read More
According to sources, the floor price would be ₹5,616 per share, which is 3% lower than the current market price (CMP).Read More
