|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
8,829.81
7,219.68
6,677.08
5,300.26
yoy growth (%)
22.3
8.12
25.97
16.53
Raw materials
-3,565.89
-2,665.02
-2,550.56
-2,075.22
As % of sales
40.38
36.91
38.19
39.15
Employee costs
-1,434.49
-1,158.72
-1,066.76
-861.63
As % of sales
16.24
16.04
15.97
16.25
Other costs
-2,019.07
-1,447.01
-1,592.11
-1,370.76
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.86
20.04
23.84
25.86
Operating profit
1,810.36
1,948.93
1,467.65
992.65
OPM
20.5
26.99
21.98
18.72
Depreciation
-218.98
-198.93
-186.84
-107.65
Interest expense
-37.9
-42.93
-38.71
-32.37
Other income
199.89
190.01
95.98
81.66
Profit before tax
1,753.37
1,897.08
1,338.08
934.29
Taxes
-212.12
-199.22
-73.66
-218.45
Tax rate
-12.09
-10.5
-5.5
-23.38
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1,541.25
1,697.86
1,264.42
715.84
Exceptional items
0
-12.78
0
0
Net profit
1,541.25
1,685.08
1,264.42
715.84
yoy growth (%)
-8.53
33.26
76.63
-18.94
NPM
17.45
23.34
18.93
13.5
R&D expenses rose to ₹146.5 crore, making up 4.3% of total revenue, compared to ₹115.8 crore (3.4% of revenue) in the previous year.Read More
This comes after competing private equity firms TPG Capital, Apax Partners, and KKR withdrew their original interest.Read More
Alkem will conduct clinical trials of 'SON-080' in India, with Sonnet's support for global and local regulatory submissions.Read More
According to sources, the floor price would be ₹5,616 per share, which is 3% lower than the current market price (CMP).Read More
