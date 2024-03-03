To the Members of Alkem Laboratories Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Alkem Laboratories Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), standalone statement of changes in equity and standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policies and other explanatory information in which included the financial information from one Branch located in Nepal.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit and other comprehensive loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Revenue from operations

See Note 2.9 and 3.19 to standalone financial statements

The key audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Revenue is recognized when the control of the products being sold has been transferred to the customer. There is a risk of revenue being overstated as management, to achieve its performance targets, may recognize revenue on sale of products though control may not have transferred to the customer. This was an area of focus for us. Our audit procedures included the following: Refer Note 2.9 of the standalone financial statements for details on accounting policy on revenue recognition. • Obtained an understanding of the systems, processes and controls implemented by the Company for recording revenue from sale of goods. • Evaluated Companys revenue recognition policies by assessing compliance with applicable accounting standards. • Assessed the IT environment in which the business system operates and tested automated controls involved in revenue recognition. • Testing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the Companys manual and automated controls designed to ensure recognition of valid revenue transactions in the correct period. • On selected statistical samples of transactions, we tested the underlying documents, which include testing sale invoices, shipping documents and lead time/ proof of delivery to test evidence for transfer of control both during the period and at period end. • Performed procedures to identify and test exceptional transactions such as one off sales to customers to identify any unusual transactions. • Tested high risk manual journal entries posted to revenue to identify unusual transactions.

Other Information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/ loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of standalone financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2 A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matter stated in the paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c. The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 01 April 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. the modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2A(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 3.26

(a) to the standalone financial statements.

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 3.41 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 3.41 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

e. The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this audit report is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act.

The final dividend paid by the Company during the year, in respect of the same declared for the previous year, is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in Note 3.33 to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

f. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that the audit trail was not enabled (i) at the database level to log any direct data changes; and (ii) at the application level for changes made by privileged users for the period from 22 July 2023 to 11 January 2024. Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

C. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/payable by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

For B S R & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.:101248W/W-100022 Sreeja Marar Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No.: 111410 Date: 29 May 2024 ICAI UDIN:24111410BKGQON3512

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of Alkem Laboratories Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(i) (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the leases agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory, except goods-in-transit has been physically verified by the management during the year. For goods-in-transit subsequent evidence of receipts on a test check basis has been linked with inventory records. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investment or provided any security to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has provided guarantee to companies and has granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to other parties during the year, in respect of which the requisite information is as below. The Company has not provided any guarantee to firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties. The Company has not granted loans or given any advances in nature of loans to companies, firms or limited liability partnership.

(a) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us the Company has provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee to other parties as below:

Particulars Guarantees Loans Advances in nature of loans (Rs. in Millions) (Rs. in Millions) (Rs. in Millions) Aggregate amount during the year Subsidiaries* 166 Others 54 37.8 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date Subsidiaries* 166 Others 40 2.8

*As per the Companies Act, 2013

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the guarantees provided during the year and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans and advances in nature of loan given, in our opinion the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, in respect of loans, Advances in nature of loan and guarantees given by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with. The Company has not made investment or provided any securities during the year.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its manufactured goods and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried out a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether these are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) The Company does not have liability in respect of Service tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and Value added tax during the year since effective 1 July 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into GST.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities, though there have been slight delays in a few cases of Provident Fund during the year.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, except as mentioned below:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rs. in million) Period to which the amount relates Due date Date of payment Provident Fund Act Provident Fund 0.4 March 2022 to July 2023 April 2022 to August 2023 Unpaid as of 31 March 2024

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, statutory dues relating to Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount under dispute (Rs. in Millions) Amount paid under protest (Rs. in millions) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Maharashtra VAT Act, 2002 Value Added Tax 127.8 8.8 2009-10 Joint Dy. Commissioner Of Sales Tax(Appeals). 2014-15 2015-16 2016-17 Maharashtra VAT Act, 2002 Value Added Tax 90.6 11.7 2006-07, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14 _Sales Tax Tribunal - Mazgaon Bihar VAT Act, 2005 Value Added Tax 0.7 0.2 1999-2001 Sales Tax Special circle Bihar VAT Act, 2005 Value Added Tax 13.4 3.2 2010-11, 2011-12 Joint commissioner of Commercial taxes Appeals Bihar VAT Act, 2005 Value Added Tax 70.5 6.9 April 2017- June 2017 Asst. Commissioner of State Tax Odisha VAT Act, 2004 Value Added Tax 1.0 0.0 2014-15/ 2015-16 Joint Commissioner of Commercial Tax (September 2015) Odisha VAT Act, 2004 Value Added Tax 0.5 0.0 2012-14 Order passed by Joint commissioner of Sales Tax (Appeals) CT and GST TERRITORIAL RANGE CUTTACK I, CUTTACK Appeal to be filed in tribunal Gujarat VAT Act, 2003 Value Added Tax 0.1 - 2006-2007 Commissioner of Commercial Taxes Gujarat Gujarat VAT Act, 2003 Value Added Tax 2.7 - 2010-11 Dy. Commissioner of Commercial Taxes Vadodara Maharashtra - VAT Value Added Tax 4.0 0.2 01/04/2017 to 30/06/2017 Joint. Commissioner Of State Tax (Appeals) Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Central Sales Tax 15.0 0.7 2009-10, 2014-15, 2016-17 Joint Dy. Commissioner Of Sales Tax (Appeals). Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Central Sales Tax 0.1 - 01/04/2017 to 30/06/2017 Joint. Commissioner Of State Tax(Appeals) Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Central Sales Tax 4.2 1.7 2002-2005 Sales Tax Special circle Bihar VAT Act, 2005 Value Added Tax 164.0 13.5 2016-17 Asst. Commissioner of State Tax - Appeal filed with Additional Commissioner Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Central Sales Tax 6.8 0.7 April 2017- June 2017 Asst. Commissioner of State Tax Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Central Sales Tax 0.2 0.0 1st April 2014 till 30th September, 2015 & 1st April 2016 till 31st March 2017 Joint commissioner of Commercial Tax Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Central Sales Tax 0.2 0.2 2010-11, 2013-14 Sales Tax Tribunal - Mazgaon Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Central Sales Tax 57 6.5 2016-17 Asst. Commissioner of State Tax - Appeal filed with Additional Commissioner Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Central Sales Tax 0.7 0.1 2015-16(Oct15 to Mar16), 2016-17 & 2017-18 (Apr16 to June17) Odisha Sales Tax Tribunal, Cuttack Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Central Sales Tax 0.1 0.0 2014-15 Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes Goa Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Central Sales Tax 0.4 0.0 2012-14 Order passed by Joint commissioner of Sales Tax (Appeals) CT and GST TERRITORIAL RANGE CUTTACK I, CUTTACK Appeal to be filed in tribunal Odisha Entry Tax Act, 1999 Entry Tax 0.2 0.1 2012-2014 Order passed by Joint commissioner of Sales Tax (Appeals) CT and GST TERRITORIAL RANGE CUTTACK I, CUTTACK Appeal to be filed in tribunal Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 35.7 1.3 April 2014- June 2017 Commissioner, GST and Central Excise , Mumbai Central Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 0.2 0.0 2014-15 to 2017-2018 Yet to be filed Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 1.1 0.1 April-2015- 2016 & April 2016-2017 Commissioner (Appeals-II),CGST & CX, 3rd Floor,GST Bhavan, BKC, Bandra Customs Act 1962 Customs Duty 52.8 5.3 2013-15 The Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal GST Act, 2017 GST 36.8 1.3 2017-2018 Deputy Commissioner of State Tax - Appeal Div-6 - Vadodara GST Act, 2017 GST 19.5 1.0 2017-2018 Oreder Passed by Dy commissioner of CGST - Jaipur Appeal yet to be filed GST Act, 2017 GST 262.2 - April to June 2017 - TRAN1 credit Office of Commissioner of CGST & Cex- Appeals II. GST Act, 2017 GST 5.3 1.8 2018-19 & Mar - 2024 Appeal yet to be filed GST Act, 2017 GST 1.8 0.1 2017-18 Office of Principal commissioner CUSTOMS and GST,Appeal II commissionerate Hyderabad GST Act, 2017 GST 20.5 1.9 2017-18 Office of Commissioner (Appeals),CGST, CUSTOMS & CENTRAL EXCISE,GUWAHATI GST Act, 2017 GST 4.7 0.2 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21 Appellate authority GST Act, 2017 GST Act, 2017 GST 14.1 0.7 2017- Office of special commissioner GST 4.0 0.4 18 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20 Central GST, Excise and Customs, Appeals Commissionerate GST Act, 2017 GST 0.4 0.0 2017-18 Office of the Commissioner (Appeals), CGST, CUSTOMS Jaipur GST Act, 2017 GST 43.2 3.8 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20 Chennai Appeals -II Commissionerate GST Act, 2017 GST 865.2 - 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20 Writ filed in Bombay High Court on 03.03.2024 GST Act, 2017 GST 386.3 - 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21 & 2021-22 Writ filed in Bombay High Court on 03.03.2024 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2,343.4 123.7 2010-11, 2013-14, 2015-16 & 2017-18 to 2022-23 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Act. The Company does not have any associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries (as defined under the Act). The Company does not have any associates or joint ventures.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Other than the cyber security incident as explained in Note 3.43(a) of the standalone financial statements, no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. Further, no fraud by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company is not part of any group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 as amended). Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project other than ongoing projects. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) I n respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred the unspent amount to a Special Account within a period of 30 days from the end of the financial year in compliance with Section 135(6) of the said Act.

For B S R & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.:101248W/W-100022 Sreeja Marar Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No.: 111410 Date: 29 May 2024 ICAI UDIN:24111410BKGQON3512

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

on the Standalone Financial Statements of Alkem Laboratories Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

(Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(g) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Alkem Laboratories Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date in which includes internal financial controls with reference to financial information of one branch at Nepal.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.