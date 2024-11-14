Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Alkem Laboratories Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Please find enclosed herewith the outcome of the Board meeting dated 13th Nov, 24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

Alkem Laboratories Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Please find enclosed the outcome of BM dated 9th Aug 24 The BOD at its meeting held today 9th Aug 24 approved the appt of Mr. Rajeev Kher as an additional director designated as an Independent Director on the BOD of the Company for a period of 5 consecutive years w.e.f 9th Aug, 2024 upto 8th Aug, 2024 subject to approval of shareholders of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 16 May 2024

Alkem Laboratories Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Alkem Laboratories Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024; and (ii) to consider and recommend Final Dividend if any for financial year ended 31st March 2024. Kindly take note of the same. The BOD at its meeting held today 29.5.24 has recommended final dividend of Rs. 5 per equity share of Rs. 2 each for FY 31st march 24 for approval of shareholders in the ensuing AGM Please find enclosed herewith the outcome of the Board meeting dated 29th May, 2024 Enclosed herewith are the details of the re-appointment of certain Directors of the Company. Pl. find enclosed Audited Financial results for quarter and year ended 31st march 24 Enclosed herewith are the details of appointment of M/s Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, Chartered Accountants as the Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024