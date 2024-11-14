|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|Alkem Laboratories Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Please find enclosed herewith the outcome of the Board meeting dated 13th Nov, 24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|Alkem Laboratories Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Please find enclosed the outcome of BM dated 9th Aug 24 The BOD at its meeting held today 9th Aug 24 approved the appt of Mr. Rajeev Kher as an additional director designated as an Independent Director on the BOD of the Company for a period of 5 consecutive years w.e.f 9th Aug, 2024 upto 8th Aug, 2024 subject to approval of shareholders of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|Alkem Laboratories Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Alkem Laboratories Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024; and (ii) to consider and recommend Final Dividend if any for financial year ended 31st March 2024. Kindly take note of the same. The BOD at its meeting held today 29.5.24 has recommended final dividend of Rs. 5 per equity share of Rs. 2 each for FY 31st march 24 for approval of shareholders in the ensuing AGM Please find enclosed herewith the outcome of the Board meeting dated 29th May, 2024 Enclosed herewith are the details of the re-appointment of certain Directors of the Company. Pl. find enclosed Audited Financial results for quarter and year ended 31st march 24 Enclosed herewith are the details of appointment of M/s Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, Chartered Accountants as the Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|Alkem Laboratories Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023; and (ii) Interim Dividend for financial year 2023-2024. The record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend for financial year 2023-2024 would be Saturday 17th February 2024 subject to declaration of the said Interim Dividend by the Board of Directors in its meeting to be held on 09th February 2024. Interim dividend declared of Rs. 35 per share and pay out on and from 1st March The Company has fixed 23rd Feb as cut off date. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)
R&D expenses rose to ₹146.5 crore, making up 4.3% of total revenue, compared to ₹115.8 crore (3.4% of revenue) in the previous year.Read More
This comes after competing private equity firms TPG Capital, Apax Partners, and KKR withdrew their original interest.Read More
Alkem will conduct clinical trials of 'SON-080' in India, with Sonnet's support for global and local regulatory submissions.Read More
According to sources, the floor price would be ₹5,616 per share, which is 3% lower than the current market price (CMP).Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.