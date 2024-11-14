|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Aug 2024
|29 May 2024
|Please find enclosed herewith the outcome of the Board meeting dated 29th May, 2024 The BOD at its meeting held today has fixred 10.8.24 as the record date for payment of final dividend and 23.08.24 as cut off date for purpose of AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Please find enclosed herewith the details regarding the brief proceedings of 50th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on 30th August, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) and the details regarding the voting results of the business transacted at the said AGM in the prescribed format. Further we are also enclosing the Report of the Scrutinizer on remote e-voting and e-voting during the AGM. Kindly take the same on record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024)
