iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Whirlpool of India Ltd Share Price

1,809.45
(-3.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:49:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,875
  • Day's High1,889.85
  • 52 Wk High2,449.7
  • Prev. Close1,874.05
  • Day's Low1,795.5
  • 52 Wk Low 1,186.1
  • Turnover (lac)1,721.78
  • P/E88.56
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value268.02
  • EPS21.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)22,956.82
  • Div. Yield0.27
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Whirlpool of India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

1,875

Prev. Close

1,874.05

Turnover(Lac.)

1,721.78

Day's High

1,889.85

Day's Low

1,795.5

52 Week's High

2,449.7

52 Week's Low

1,186.1

Book Value

268.02

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

22,956.82

P/E

88.56

EPS

21.15

Divi. Yield

0.27

Whirlpool of India Ltd Corporate Action

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 26 Jul, 2024

arrow

15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Jul, 2024

arrow

28 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Whirlpool of India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Whirlpool Q2 Profit Dips 25%, Revenue Up 13%

Whirlpool Q2 Profit Dips 25%, Revenue Up 13%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Nov 2024|09:32 AM

Whirlpool’s board has approved an expansion plan for its Pune plant to increase refrigerator production capacity.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Whirlpool of India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:07 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 510.00%

Foreign: 51.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 41.00%

Institutions: 40.99%

Non-Institutions: 8.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Whirlpool of India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

126.87

126.87

126.87

126.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,097.79

2,979.79

2,852.35

2,696.29

Net Worth

3,224.66

3,106.66

2,979.22

2,823.16

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

5,993.4

5,899.89

5,992.52

4,831.91

yoy growth (%)

1.58

-1.54

24.01

22.61

Raw materials

-4,068.24

-3,743.95

-3,649.9

-2,998.77

As % of sales

67.87

63.45

60.9

62.06

Employee costs

-598.45

-629.89

-589.63

-455.25

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

305.7

451.14

652.89

540.82

Depreciation

-136.28

-142.1

-129.32

-101.51

Tax paid

-80.74

-117.87

-176.6

-190.15

Working capital

-382.02

732.66

453.16

-96.79

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.58

-1.54

24.01

22.61

Op profit growth

-23.87

-22.92

20.24

14.55

EBIT growth

-31.31

-30.65

23.39

14.93

Net profit growth

-33.13

-30.02

35.82

12.94

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6,829.79

6,667.65

6,196.57

5,899.89

5,992.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,829.79

6,667.65

6,196.57

5,899.89

5,992.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

163.8

127.31

398.06

108.16

142.61

View Annually Results

Whirlpool of India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,397.65

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,700

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,824.7

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,544.7

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,337.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Whirlpool of India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Arvind Uppal

Executive Director

Arumalla Hari Bhavanarayana Reddy

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Anil Berera

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pradeep Banerjee

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rahul Bhatnagar

Independent Director

Harita Gupta

Managing Director

Narasimhan Eswar

Executive Director

Anuj Lal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Whirlpool of India Ltd

Summary

Whirlpool of India Ltd., headquartered in Gurugram, is one of the leading manufacturers and marketers of major home appliances in the country. The company is primarily engaged in manufacturing and trading of Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Air Conditioners, Microwave Ovens and Small appliances and caters to both domestic and international markets. The company also provides services in the area of product development and procurement services to Whirlpool Corporation, USA and other group companies. Whirlpool of India is a subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation, the worlds leading major appliance manufacturer.Whirlpool of India owns 3 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities at Faridabad, Puducherry and Pune. Each of these manufacturing set-ups features an infrastructure that is witness of Whirlpools commitment to providing its consumer with forward looking solutions. Whirlpool of India Ltd. was incorporated in July 09, 1960 as Kelvinator of India Ltd. The Company was formed in collaboration with Kelvinator International Corporation, USA for the manufacture of refrigerators compressors and allied products. In the year 1974, they established a factory for the manufacture of electrical grade stampings in collaboration with Thermal Refrigeration Ltd, UK. In the year 1975, the company established a modern tool room for the manufacture of tools dies jigs and fixtures. In the year 1976, they established a factory for the manufacture of electromechanical cash registers in collaboration
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Whirlpool of India Ltd share price today?

The Whirlpool of India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1809.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Whirlpool of India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Whirlpool of India Ltd is ₹22956.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Whirlpool of India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Whirlpool of India Ltd is 88.56 and 7.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Whirlpool of India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Whirlpool of India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Whirlpool of India Ltd is ₹1186.1 and ₹2449.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Whirlpool of India Ltd?

Whirlpool of India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.18%, 3 Years at 1.82%, 1 Year at 37.40%, 6 Month at -3.20%, 3 Month at -19.45% and 1 Month at 0.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Whirlpool of India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Whirlpool of India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.00 %
Institutions - 41.00 %
Public - 8.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Whirlpool of India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.