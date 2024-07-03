Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹1,875
Prev. Close₹1,874.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,721.78
Day's High₹1,889.85
Day's Low₹1,795.5
52 Week's High₹2,449.7
52 Week's Low₹1,186.1
Book Value₹268.02
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)22,956.82
P/E88.56
EPS21.15
Divi. Yield0.27
Whirlpool’s board has approved an expansion plan for its Pune plant to increase refrigerator production capacity.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
126.87
126.87
126.87
126.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,097.79
2,979.79
2,852.35
2,696.29
Net Worth
3,224.66
3,106.66
2,979.22
2,823.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5,993.4
5,899.89
5,992.52
4,831.91
yoy growth (%)
1.58
-1.54
24.01
22.61
Raw materials
-4,068.24
-3,743.95
-3,649.9
-2,998.77
As % of sales
67.87
63.45
60.9
62.06
Employee costs
-598.45
-629.89
-589.63
-455.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
305.7
451.14
652.89
540.82
Depreciation
-136.28
-142.1
-129.32
-101.51
Tax paid
-80.74
-117.87
-176.6
-190.15
Working capital
-382.02
732.66
453.16
-96.79
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.58
-1.54
24.01
22.61
Op profit growth
-23.87
-22.92
20.24
14.55
EBIT growth
-31.31
-30.65
23.39
14.93
Net profit growth
-33.13
-30.02
35.82
12.94
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6,829.79
6,667.65
6,196.57
5,899.89
5,992.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,829.79
6,667.65
6,196.57
5,899.89
5,992.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
163.8
127.31
398.06
108.16
142.61
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,397.65
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,700
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,824.7
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,544.7
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,337.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Arvind Uppal
Executive Director
Arumalla Hari Bhavanarayana Reddy
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Anil Berera
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pradeep Banerjee
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rahul Bhatnagar
Independent Director
Harita Gupta
Managing Director
Narasimhan Eswar
Executive Director
Anuj Lal
Summary
Whirlpool of India Ltd., headquartered in Gurugram, is one of the leading manufacturers and marketers of major home appliances in the country. The company is primarily engaged in manufacturing and trading of Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Air Conditioners, Microwave Ovens and Small appliances and caters to both domestic and international markets. The company also provides services in the area of product development and procurement services to Whirlpool Corporation, USA and other group companies. Whirlpool of India is a subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation, the worlds leading major appliance manufacturer.Whirlpool of India owns 3 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities at Faridabad, Puducherry and Pune. Each of these manufacturing set-ups features an infrastructure that is witness of Whirlpools commitment to providing its consumer with forward looking solutions. Whirlpool of India Ltd. was incorporated in July 09, 1960 as Kelvinator of India Ltd. The Company was formed in collaboration with Kelvinator International Corporation, USA for the manufacture of refrigerators compressors and allied products. In the year 1974, they established a factory for the manufacture of electrical grade stampings in collaboration with Thermal Refrigeration Ltd, UK. In the year 1975, the company established a modern tool room for the manufacture of tools dies jigs and fixtures. In the year 1976, they established a factory for the manufacture of electromechanical cash registers in collaboration
The Whirlpool of India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1809.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Whirlpool of India Ltd is ₹22956.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Whirlpool of India Ltd is 88.56 and 7.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Whirlpool of India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Whirlpool of India Ltd is ₹1186.1 and ₹2449.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Whirlpool of India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.18%, 3 Years at 1.82%, 1 Year at 37.40%, 6 Month at -3.20%, 3 Month at -19.45% and 1 Month at 0.18%.
