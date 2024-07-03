Summary

Whirlpool of India Ltd., headquartered in Gurugram, is one of the leading manufacturers and marketers of major home appliances in the country. The company is primarily engaged in manufacturing and trading of Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Air Conditioners, Microwave Ovens and Small appliances and caters to both domestic and international markets. The company also provides services in the area of product development and procurement services to Whirlpool Corporation, USA and other group companies. Whirlpool of India is a subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation, the worlds leading major appliance manufacturer.Whirlpool of India owns 3 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities at Faridabad, Puducherry and Pune. Each of these manufacturing set-ups features an infrastructure that is witness of Whirlpools commitment to providing its consumer with forward looking solutions. Whirlpool of India Ltd. was incorporated in July 09, 1960 as Kelvinator of India Ltd. The Company was formed in collaboration with Kelvinator International Corporation, USA for the manufacture of refrigerators compressors and allied products. In the year 1974, they established a factory for the manufacture of electrical grade stampings in collaboration with Thermal Refrigeration Ltd, UK. In the year 1975, the company established a modern tool room for the manufacture of tools dies jigs and fixtures. In the year 1976, they established a factory for the manufacture of electromechanical cash registers in collaboration

