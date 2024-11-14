iifl-logo-icon 1
Whirlpool of India Ltd Key Ratios

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.02

-1.54

Op profit growth

-19.9

-22.92

EBIT growth

-28.93

-30.65

Net profit growth

60.97

-28.22

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.7

8.79

11.23

EBIT margin

5.34

7.9

11.22

Net profit margin

9.14

5.96

8.18

RoCE

10

17.01

RoNW

4.55

3.24

RoA

4.27

3.2

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

44.72

27.73

38.64

Dividend per share

5

5

5

Cash EPS

33.01

16.53

28.44

Book value per share

264.68

225.29

202.05

Valuation ratios

P/E

35.16

80.41

46.78

P/CEPS

47.62

134.88

63.54

P/B

5.94

9.89

8.94

EV/EBIDTA

38.55

43.17

26.99

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-26.3

-26.12

-27.04

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

23.81

21.67

Inventory days

76.13

75.46

Creditor days

-99.45

-105.05

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-20.88

-30.4

-33.89

Net debt / equity

-0.44

-0.7

-0.5

Net debt / op. profit

-3.56

-3.87

-1.9

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-67.64

-63.45

-60.9

Employee costs

-9.96

-10.67

-9.83

Other costs

-15.68

-17.06

-18.01

