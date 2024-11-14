Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.02
-1.54
Op profit growth
-19.9
-22.92
EBIT growth
-28.93
-30.65
Net profit growth
60.97
-28.22
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.7
8.79
11.23
EBIT margin
5.34
7.9
11.22
Net profit margin
9.14
5.96
8.18
RoCE
10
17.01
RoNW
4.55
3.24
RoA
4.27
3.2
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
44.72
27.73
38.64
Dividend per share
5
5
5
Cash EPS
33.01
16.53
28.44
Book value per share
264.68
225.29
202.05
Valuation ratios
P/E
35.16
80.41
46.78
P/CEPS
47.62
134.88
63.54
P/B
5.94
9.89
8.94
EV/EBIDTA
38.55
43.17
26.99
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-26.3
-26.12
-27.04
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
23.81
21.67
Inventory days
76.13
75.46
Creditor days
-99.45
-105.05
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-20.88
-30.4
-33.89
Net debt / equity
-0.44
-0.7
-0.5
Net debt / op. profit
-3.56
-3.87
-1.9
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-67.64
-63.45
-60.9
Employee costs
-9.96
-10.67
-9.83
Other costs
-15.68
-17.06
-18.01
Whirlpool’s board has approved an expansion plan for its Pune plant to increase refrigerator production capacity.Read More
