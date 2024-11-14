Whirlpool of India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
126.87
126.87
126.87
126.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,097.79
2,979.79
2,852.35
2,696.29
Net Worth
3,224.66
3,106.66
2,979.22
2,823.16
Minority Interest
Debt
222.94
101.73
124.89
50.83
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
12.39
7.89
Total Liabilities
3,447.6
3,208.39
3,116.5
2,881.88
Fixed Assets
963.06
930.55
862.58
748.25
Intangible Assets
Investments
597.06
597.06
597.06
172.22
Deferred Tax Asset Net
60.28
52.15
57.29
49.56
Networking Capital
-174.42
104.94
70.7
-151.33
Inventories
1,159.76
1,422.36
1,218.74
1,273.78
Inventory Days
74.22
78.8
Sundry Debtors
291.92
398.53
387.22
378.97
Debtor Days
23.58
23.44
Other Current Assets
284.58
329.46
383.37
335.21
Sundry Creditors
-1,388.6
-1,611.09
-1,448.3
-1,659.39
Creditor Days
88.2
102.65
Other Current Liabilities
-522.08
-434.32
-470.33
-479.9
Cash
2,001.62
1,523.69
1,528.87
2,063.18
Total Assets
3,447.6
3,208.39
3,116.5
2,881.88
Whirlpool’s board has approved an expansion plan for its Pune plant to increase refrigerator production capacity.Read More
