Whirlpool of India Ltd Balance Sheet

1,627.8
(-4.34%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:29:55 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

126.87

126.87

126.87

126.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,097.79

2,979.79

2,852.35

2,696.29

Net Worth

3,224.66

3,106.66

2,979.22

2,823.16

Minority Interest

Debt

222.94

101.73

124.89

50.83

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

12.39

7.89

Total Liabilities

3,447.6

3,208.39

3,116.5

2,881.88

Fixed Assets

963.06

930.55

862.58

748.25

Intangible Assets

Investments

597.06

597.06

597.06

172.22

Deferred Tax Asset Net

60.28

52.15

57.29

49.56

Networking Capital

-174.42

104.94

70.7

-151.33

Inventories

1,159.76

1,422.36

1,218.74

1,273.78

Inventory Days

74.22

78.8

Sundry Debtors

291.92

398.53

387.22

378.97

Debtor Days

23.58

23.44

Other Current Assets

284.58

329.46

383.37

335.21

Sundry Creditors

-1,388.6

-1,611.09

-1,448.3

-1,659.39

Creditor Days

88.2

102.65

Other Current Liabilities

-522.08

-434.32

-470.33

-479.9

Cash

2,001.62

1,523.69

1,528.87

2,063.18

Total Assets

3,447.6

3,208.39

3,116.5

2,881.88

