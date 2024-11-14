iifl-logo-icon 1
Whirlpool of India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,765.95
(-1.81%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

5,993.4

5,899.89

5,992.52

4,831.91

yoy growth (%)

1.58

-1.54

24.01

22.61

Raw materials

-4,068.24

-3,743.95

-3,649.9

-2,998.77

As % of sales

67.87

63.45

60.9

62.06

Employee costs

-598.45

-629.89

-589.63

-455.25

As % of sales

9.98

10.67

9.83

9.42

Other costs

-931.63

-1,007.07

-1,079.64

-817.89

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.54

17.06

18.01

16.92

Operating profit

395.08

518.98

673.35

560

OPM

6.59

8.79

11.23

11.58

Depreciation

-136.28

-142.1

-129.32

-101.51

Interest expense

-14.72

-15.34

-19.85

-4.39

Other income

61.62

89.6

128.71

86.72

Profit before tax

305.7

451.14

652.89

540.82

Taxes

-80.74

-117.87

-176.6

-190.15

Tax rate

-26.41

-26.12

-27.04

-35.15

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

224.96

333.27

476.29

350.67

Exceptional items

-2.11

0

0

0

Net profit

222.85

333.27

476.29

350.67

yoy growth (%)

-33.13

-30.02

35.82

12.94

NPM

3.71

5.64

7.94

7.25


