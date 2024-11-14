Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5,993.4
5,899.89
5,992.52
4,831.91
yoy growth (%)
1.58
-1.54
24.01
22.61
Raw materials
-4,068.24
-3,743.95
-3,649.9
-2,998.77
As % of sales
67.87
63.45
60.9
62.06
Employee costs
-598.45
-629.89
-589.63
-455.25
As % of sales
9.98
10.67
9.83
9.42
Other costs
-931.63
-1,007.07
-1,079.64
-817.89
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.54
17.06
18.01
16.92
Operating profit
395.08
518.98
673.35
560
OPM
6.59
8.79
11.23
11.58
Depreciation
-136.28
-142.1
-129.32
-101.51
Interest expense
-14.72
-15.34
-19.85
-4.39
Other income
61.62
89.6
128.71
86.72
Profit before tax
305.7
451.14
652.89
540.82
Taxes
-80.74
-117.87
-176.6
-190.15
Tax rate
-26.41
-26.12
-27.04
-35.15
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
224.96
333.27
476.29
350.67
Exceptional items
-2.11
0
0
0
Net profit
222.85
333.27
476.29
350.67
yoy growth (%)
-33.13
-30.02
35.82
12.94
NPM
3.71
5.64
7.94
7.25
Whirlpool’s board has approved an expansion plan for its Pune plant to increase refrigerator production capacity.Read More
