iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Whirlpool of India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,798.55
(-4.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Whirlpool of India Ltd

Whirlpool India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

305.7

451.14

652.89

540.82

Depreciation

-136.28

-142.1

-129.32

-101.51

Tax paid

-80.74

-117.87

-176.6

-190.15

Working capital

-382.02

732.66

453.16

-96.79

Other operating items

Operating

-293.34

923.83

800.13

152.37

Capital expenditure

199.98

123.46

455.27

149.8

Free cash flow

-93.36

1,047.29

1,255.4

302.17

Equity raised

5,325.79

4,783.03

3,613.19

2,725.75

Investing

424.84

-378.33

94.23

326.64

Financing

175.72

50.83

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

50.76

Net in cash

5,832.99

5,502.82

4,962.82

3,405.32

Whirlpool India : related Articles

Whirlpool Q2 Profit Dips 25%, Revenue Up 13%

Whirlpool Q2 Profit Dips 25%, Revenue Up 13%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Nov 2024|09:32 AM

Whirlpool’s board has approved an expansion plan for its Pune plant to increase refrigerator production capacity.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Whirlpool of India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.