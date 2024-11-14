|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|20 May 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|5
|50
|Final
|As Enclosed Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 43 of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today have recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 5.00 per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/-each 50% for the financial year 2023-24. As Enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.07.2024)
