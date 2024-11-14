iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Whirlpool of India Ltd Dividend

1,671.9
(-0.73%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Whirlpool India CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend20 May 202426 Jul 202426 Jul 2024550Final
As Enclosed Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 43 of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today have recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 5.00 per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/-each 50% for the financial year 2023-24. As Enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.07.2024)

Whirlpool India: Related News

Whirlpool Q2 Profit Dips 25%, Revenue Up 13%

Whirlpool Q2 Profit Dips 25%, Revenue Up 13%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Nov 2024|09:32 AM

Whirlpool’s board has approved an expansion plan for its Pune plant to increase refrigerator production capacity.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Whirlpool of India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.