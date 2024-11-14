iifl-logo-icon 1
Whirlpool of India Ltd Board Meeting

1,686.4
(0.13%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:19:58 AM

Whirlpool India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve As Enclosed As Enclosed (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting29 Jul 202424 Jul 2024
WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As Enclosed. As Enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)
Board Meeting20 May 202413 May 2024
WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As Enclosed As Enclosed Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III- PART A- PARA A(7) Of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations,2015 we hereby inform you that Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held on My 20,2024 ha appointed M/S Amruta Giradkar and Associates Practicing Company Secretary Firm as Secretarial Auditor and CA Varun Golecha and Associates , Chartered Accountants as internal auditor of company for Financial year 2024-2025. You are requested to take the same on the record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.05.2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As Enclosed As Enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Date on: 02/02/2024)

Whirlpool India: Related News

Whirlpool Q2 Profit Dips 25%, Revenue Up 13%

Whirlpool Q2 Profit Dips 25%, Revenue Up 13%

14 Nov 2024|09:32 AM

Whirlpool’s board has approved an expansion plan for its Pune plant to increase refrigerator production capacity.

