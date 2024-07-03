iifl-logo-icon 1
Elgi Equipments Ltd Share Price

575
(-0.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:34:56 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open577.75
  • Day's High579.8
  • 52 Wk High798.95
  • Prev. Close576.6
  • Day's Low573.05
  • 52 Wk Low 524
  • Turnover (lac)248.63
  • P/E53.31
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value51.75
  • EPS10.81
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)18,222.27
  • Div. Yield0.35
View All Historical Data
Elgi Equipments Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

577.75

Prev. Close

576.6

Turnover(Lac.)

248.63

Day's High

579.8

Day's Low

573.05

52 Week's High

798.95

52 Week's Low

524

Book Value

51.75

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

18,222.27

P/E

53.31

EPS

10.81

Divi. Yield

0.35

Elgi Equipments Ltd Corporate Action

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 May, 2024

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Elgi Equipments Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Demat Account

Trading Account

Elgi Equipments Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:59 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.19%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 31.19%

Non-Promoter- 34.45%

Institutions: 34.45%

Non-Institutions: 34.18%

Custodian: 0.16%

Read More
Share Price

Elgi Equipments Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

31.69

31.69

20.42

26.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,437.62

1,190.31

963.71

789.57

Net Worth

1,469.31

1,222

984.13

815.72

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,582.59

1,100.17

1,081.04

1,022.49

yoy growth (%)

43.84

1.76

5.72

15.04

Raw materials

-949.27

-638.87

-624.06

-598.35

As % of sales

59.98

58.07

57.72

58.51

Employee costs

-169.61

-156.31

-163.13

-138.2

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

251.34

140.19

127.79

110.34

Depreciation

-36.76

-35.32

-36.65

-36.49

Tax paid

-61.99

-35.1

-27.36

-30.72

Working capital

64.28

134.68

32.2

84.37

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

43.84

1.76

5.72

15.04

Op profit growth

57.32

30.01

-9.13

17.21

EBIT growth

75.84

8.91

17.94

25.15

Net profit growth

80.17

4.64

30.63

12.41

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,217.76

3,040.7

2,524.71

1,924.05

1,829.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,217.76

3,040.7

2,524.71

1,924.05

1,829.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

60.17

175.08

56.29

24.91

14.45

View Annually Results

Elgi Equipments Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Elgi Equipments Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Jairam Varadaraj.

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

B Vijayakumar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sudarsan Varadaraj

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ganesh Devaraj

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

M Ramprasad

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Aruna Thangaraj

Executive Director

ANVARJAY VARADARAJ

Independent Director

Suman Kumar Das

Independent Director

Srinivasan Ravindran

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Devika Sathyanarayana.

Independent Director

Srinivasan Krishnamurthi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Elgi Equipments Ltd

Summary

Elgi Equipments Limited (EEL) was incorporated on 4th March, 1960 as a Private Limited Company, Elgi Equipments was converted into a Public Limited Company in 1975 and came out with a Public Issue of 75,000 shares. It was promoted by L G Balakrishnan, his Bros. and Associates. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacture, trading of air compressors and providing after sales services. The Company has manufacturing plants in Coimbatore, India. As part of its modernisation plans, the company invested Rs 40 crores in the upgradation and expansion of the manufacturing facilities, especially of compressors. The company was initially manufacturing garage equipment like low-range reciprocating compressors, car-washing machines and hydraulic lifts, with technical know-how from Pumpen Fabrik Urach, Germany. Later, in technical collaboration with Landwehr, Germany, the company started manufacturing lubricating equipment. During 2003-04, the company included three new products namely, Vayu Series Borewell Compressors, 3.5KVA Genset and Electronic Tyre Inflator. In the year 2004-05, the company commissioned its first Four Centrifugal Compressor and Tank Mounted Screw Compressor.The company has obtained the technology for the manufacture of pasteurising plants from Gobel, Germany; screw compressors from Sullair Corporation, the US; bottle-washing machines from Krones, Germany; and automatic vehicle- washing machines from Ceccato, Italy. To strengthen its technologies, the company has t
Company FAQs

What is the Elgi Equipments Ltd share price today?

The Elgi Equipments Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹575 today.

What is the Market Cap of Elgi Equipments Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Elgi Equipments Ltd is ₹18222.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Elgi Equipments Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Elgi Equipments Ltd is 53.31 and 11.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Elgi Equipments Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Elgi Equipments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Elgi Equipments Ltd is ₹524 and ₹798.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Elgi Equipments Ltd?

Elgi Equipments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.29%, 3 Years at 23.67%, 1 Year at 6.52%, 6 Month at -21.77%, 3 Month at -15.12% and 1 Month at -12.59%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Elgi Equipments Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Elgi Equipments Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 31.19 %
Institutions - 34.45 %
Public - 34.19 %

