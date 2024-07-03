Summary

Elgi Equipments Limited (EEL) was incorporated on 4th March, 1960 as a Private Limited Company, Elgi Equipments was converted into a Public Limited Company in 1975 and came out with a Public Issue of 75,000 shares. It was promoted by L G Balakrishnan, his Bros. and Associates. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacture, trading of air compressors and providing after sales services. The Company has manufacturing plants in Coimbatore, India. As part of its modernisation plans, the company invested Rs 40 crores in the upgradation and expansion of the manufacturing facilities, especially of compressors. The company was initially manufacturing garage equipment like low-range reciprocating compressors, car-washing machines and hydraulic lifts, with technical know-how from Pumpen Fabrik Urach, Germany. Later, in technical collaboration with Landwehr, Germany, the company started manufacturing lubricating equipment. During 2003-04, the company included three new products namely, Vayu Series Borewell Compressors, 3.5KVA Genset and Electronic Tyre Inflator. In the year 2004-05, the company commissioned its first Four Centrifugal Compressor and Tank Mounted Screw Compressor.The company has obtained the technology for the manufacture of pasteurising plants from Gobel, Germany; screw compressors from Sullair Corporation, the US; bottle-washing machines from Krones, Germany; and automatic vehicle- washing machines from Ceccato, Italy. To strengthen its technologies, the company has t

