SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹577.75
Prev. Close₹576.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹248.63
Day's High₹579.8
Day's Low₹573.05
52 Week's High₹798.95
52 Week's Low₹524
Book Value₹51.75
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18,222.27
P/E53.31
EPS10.81
Divi. Yield0.35
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.69
31.69
20.42
26.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,437.62
1,190.31
963.71
789.57
Net Worth
1,469.31
1,222
984.13
815.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,582.59
1,100.17
1,081.04
1,022.49
yoy growth (%)
43.84
1.76
5.72
15.04
Raw materials
-949.27
-638.87
-624.06
-598.35
As % of sales
59.98
58.07
57.72
58.51
Employee costs
-169.61
-156.31
-163.13
-138.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
251.34
140.19
127.79
110.34
Depreciation
-36.76
-35.32
-36.65
-36.49
Tax paid
-61.99
-35.1
-27.36
-30.72
Working capital
64.28
134.68
32.2
84.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
43.84
1.76
5.72
15.04
Op profit growth
57.32
30.01
-9.13
17.21
EBIT growth
75.84
8.91
17.94
25.15
Net profit growth
80.17
4.64
30.63
12.41
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,217.76
3,040.7
2,524.71
1,924.05
1,829.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,217.76
3,040.7
2,524.71
1,924.05
1,829.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
60.17
175.08
56.29
24.91
14.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Jairam Varadaraj.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
B Vijayakumar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sudarsan Varadaraj
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ganesh Devaraj
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
M Ramprasad
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Aruna Thangaraj
Executive Director
ANVARJAY VARADARAJ
Independent Director
Suman Kumar Das
Independent Director
Srinivasan Ravindran
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Devika Sathyanarayana.
Independent Director
Srinivasan Krishnamurthi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Elgi Equipments Limited (EEL) was incorporated on 4th March, 1960 as a Private Limited Company, Elgi Equipments was converted into a Public Limited Company in 1975 and came out with a Public Issue of 75,000 shares. It was promoted by L G Balakrishnan, his Bros. and Associates. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacture, trading of air compressors and providing after sales services. The Company has manufacturing plants in Coimbatore, India. As part of its modernisation plans, the company invested Rs 40 crores in the upgradation and expansion of the manufacturing facilities, especially of compressors. The company was initially manufacturing garage equipment like low-range reciprocating compressors, car-washing machines and hydraulic lifts, with technical know-how from Pumpen Fabrik Urach, Germany. Later, in technical collaboration with Landwehr, Germany, the company started manufacturing lubricating equipment. During 2003-04, the company included three new products namely, Vayu Series Borewell Compressors, 3.5KVA Genset and Electronic Tyre Inflator. In the year 2004-05, the company commissioned its first Four Centrifugal Compressor and Tank Mounted Screw Compressor.The company has obtained the technology for the manufacture of pasteurising plants from Gobel, Germany; screw compressors from Sullair Corporation, the US; bottle-washing machines from Krones, Germany; and automatic vehicle- washing machines from Ceccato, Italy. To strengthen its technologies, the company has t
The Elgi Equipments Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹575 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Elgi Equipments Ltd is ₹18222.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Elgi Equipments Ltd is 53.31 and 11.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Elgi Equipments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Elgi Equipments Ltd is ₹524 and ₹798.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Elgi Equipments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.29%, 3 Years at 23.67%, 1 Year at 6.52%, 6 Month at -21.77%, 3 Month at -15.12% and 1 Month at -12.59%.
