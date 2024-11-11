|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|ELGI EQUIPMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India The results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 are attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|12 Aug 2024
|The Board of Directors of the Company vide circular resolution passed today have approved the payment of commission to the non-executive directors of the Company as per the details enclosed.
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|9 Jul 2024
|ELGI EQUIPMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 We hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today, have inter-alia approved the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. In this connection, we enclose the Unaudited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results, Segment Report, Limited Review Report on Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results and Press Release. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|ELGI EQUIPMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and recommend dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Recommendation of Dividend Outcome of Board Meeting - 27/05/2024 Board in its meeting held today approved - 1. The appointment of M/s. MDS & Associates as Secretarial Auditors for the financial year 2024-25 2. The appointment of M/s. STR & Associates as Cost Auditors for the financial year 2024-25 3. A project to create necessary infrastructure for expanding our manufacturing facilities at Kinathukadavu, Coimbatore. This will result in capacity addition for production of air compressors and delivery of parts. In Phase I of the project DPSAC (Diesel Powered Screw Air Compressors) and GSC (Global Support Centre) capabilities will be enhanced. The phase I of the project is expected to be completed by end of FY 2025-26 and the estimated cost is Rs. 254.70 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024) We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on May 27, 2024, had approved the proposal of divestment of entire stake held by the Companys wholly owned subsidiary, Elgi Compressors USA Inc, in its Joint venture CS Industrial Services LLC, USA to the joint venture partner/s. The formalities under the operating agreement and the actual closure were expected to be completed by June 30, 2024. However, the date of closure is extended due to unavoidable circumstances. The Company will effect a disclosure in accordance with SEBI Regulations as soon as the transaction is consummated. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 Mar 2024
|15 Mar 2024
|Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations, 2015 Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|23 Jan 2024
|ELGI EQUIPMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday February 12 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2023. As notified by the Company vide letter dated December 27 2023 pursuant to the Companys code to regulate monitor and report trading by Insiders the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed for all the Designated Persons and their immediate relatives from January 1 2024 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said financial results are made public. This is to inform that at the meeting held today, the Board of Directors of the Company have approved the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. In this connection, we enclose the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results, Segment Report, Limited Review Report on Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results and Press Release. The meeting commenced at 2.30 P.M. and concluded at 5.20 P.M. The above information will be made available on the Companys website www.elgi.com. This is for your information and records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)
