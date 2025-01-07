iifl-logo-icon 1
Elgi Equipments Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

576.65
(0.33%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:19:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,582.59

1,100.17

1,081.04

1,022.49

yoy growth (%)

43.84

1.76

5.72

15.04

Raw materials

-949.27

-638.87

-624.06

-598.35

As % of sales

59.98

58.07

57.72

58.51

Employee costs

-169.61

-156.31

-163.13

-138.2

As % of sales

10.71

14.2

15.09

13.51

Other costs

-219.62

-149.84

-174.52

-154.62

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.87

13.61

16.14

15.12

Operating profit

244.07

155.14

119.32

131.31

OPM

15.42

14.1

11.03

12.84

Depreciation

-36.76

-35.32

-36.65

-36.49

Interest expense

-1.64

-3.68

-4.3

-1.65

Other income

45.68

24.06

49.43

17.18

Profit before tax

251.34

140.19

127.79

110.34

Taxes

-61.99

-35.1

-27.36

-30.72

Tax rate

-24.66

-25.03

-21.41

-27.84

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

189.35

105.09

100.42

79.61

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-2.74

Net profit

189.35

105.09

100.42

76.87

yoy growth (%)

80.17

4.64

30.63

12.41

NPM

11.96

9.55

9.28

7.51

