|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,582.59
1,100.17
1,081.04
1,022.49
yoy growth (%)
43.84
1.76
5.72
15.04
Raw materials
-949.27
-638.87
-624.06
-598.35
As % of sales
59.98
58.07
57.72
58.51
Employee costs
-169.61
-156.31
-163.13
-138.2
As % of sales
10.71
14.2
15.09
13.51
Other costs
-219.62
-149.84
-174.52
-154.62
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.87
13.61
16.14
15.12
Operating profit
244.07
155.14
119.32
131.31
OPM
15.42
14.1
11.03
12.84
Depreciation
-36.76
-35.32
-36.65
-36.49
Interest expense
-1.64
-3.68
-4.3
-1.65
Other income
45.68
24.06
49.43
17.18
Profit before tax
251.34
140.19
127.79
110.34
Taxes
-61.99
-35.1
-27.36
-30.72
Tax rate
-24.66
-25.03
-21.41
-27.84
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
189.35
105.09
100.42
79.61
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-2.74
Net profit
189.35
105.09
100.42
76.87
yoy growth (%)
80.17
4.64
30.63
12.41
NPM
11.96
9.55
9.28
7.51
