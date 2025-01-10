Elgi Equipments Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.69
31.69
20.42
26.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,437.62
1,190.31
963.71
789.57
Net Worth
1,469.31
1,222
984.13
815.72
Minority Interest
Debt
111.8
93.02
2.33
104.4
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.52
0.93
1.29
3.96
Total Liabilities
1,582.63
1,315.95
987.75
924.08
Fixed Assets
219.04
218.15
205.81
214.97
Intangible Assets
Investments
189.99
184.09
181.38
177.73
Deferred Tax Asset Net
14.32
11.2
7.96
6.87
Networking Capital
515.95
462.12
434.22
364.34
Inventories
186.43
167.35
171.58
138.58
Inventory Days
39.57
45.97
Sundry Debtors
509.55
443.51
424.45
330.16
Debtor Days
97.89
109.53
Other Current Assets
140.61
118.58
113.24
145.1
Sundry Creditors
-219.53
-168.81
-193.73
-181.85
Creditor Days
44.68
60.33
Other Current Liabilities
-101.11
-98.51
-81.32
-67.65
Cash
643.33
440.4
158.37
160.18
Total Assets
1,582.63
1,315.96
987.74
924.09
