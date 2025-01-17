Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
31.23
5.16
14.04
17.34
Op profit growth
35.55
58.7
-22.84
26.52
EBIT growth
65.53
96.51
-42.27
34.28
Net profit growth
74.1
140.76
-55.32
28.75
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.57
11.21
7.42
10.98
EBIT margin
10.8
8.56
4.58
9.05
Net profit margin
7.06
5.32
2.32
5.94
RoCE
19.11
12.73
7.62
15.87
RoNW
4.68
3.12
1.45
3.67
RoA
3.12
1.97
0.96
2.6
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
5.63
3.23
2.69
6.01
Dividend per share
1.15
0.8
1.65
1.2
Cash EPS
3.27
0.88
-1.43
3.19
Book value per share
32.58
27.44
48.53
43.48
Valuation ratios
P/E
49.65
58.88
20.79
21.19
P/CEPS
85.23
214.14
-39.11
39.89
P/B
8.58
6.92
1.15
2.92
EV/EBIDTA
25.96
26.05
14.32
22.07
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
72.02
19.95
Tax payout
-32.32
-33.21
-39.51
-29.64
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
63
70.81
68.86
66.64
Inventory days
59.68
65.08
61.56
56.86
Creditor days
-49.94
-53.32
-45.5
-49.17
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-24.55
-12.22
-5.39
-24.37
Net debt / equity
0.15
0.23
0.47
0.22
Net debt / op. profit
0.53
0.93
2.66
0.89
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-53.74
-53.41
-53.6
-56.41
Employee costs
-19.16
-21.4
-22.11
-17.53
Other costs
-15.5
-13.97
-16.84
-15.06
