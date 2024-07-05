|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|31 Jul 2024
|27 May 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting - 27/05/2024 Please find enclosed the Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/07/2024) The details regarding the voting results of the businesses transacted at the 64th AGM held on July 31, 2024, at 4.30 PM IST has been enclosed along with the Scrutinizer Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.