Summary

Aarti Industries Limited is one of the most competitive and highly integrated benzene-based speciality chemical company in the world. The Company is a rare instance of a global speciality chemicals company that combines process chemistry competence (recipe focus) with scale-up of engineering competence (asset utilisation). The Company has evolved as an Indian multinational selecting to manufacture out of India and servicing the varied needs of the global markets. It has a strong presence across a wide range of chemistries with base raw materials such as benzene, toluene, nitric acid, chlorine, methanol, aniline, and sulphur among others. It has pioneered in India in introducing various product value chains and introducing new chemistries. The Company has been able to effectively utilise co-products and generate value-added products due to its integrated operations across the product chains.The company globally ranks between 1st and 4th position for 75% of its speciality chemical portfolio and is considered as Partner of Choice for various major global and domestic customers. It has a wide portfolio of over 200 products serving more than 700 domestic customers. The company is a strong exporter having relationships with over 300 export customers spread across the globe in 60 countries with major presence in US, Europe, China and Japan. The company serves leading consumers across the globe of Speciality Chemicals and Intermediate for Agro Chemicals, Aromatics, Dyes, Fuel Additiv

