Aarti Industries Ltd Share Price

416.75
(-0.80%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:04:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open421
  • Day's High421
  • 52 Wk High769.25
  • Prev. Close420.1
  • Day's Low415.25
  • 52 Wk Low 402.1
  • Turnover (lac)655.35
  • P/E33.92
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value151.31
  • EPS12.39
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15,108.02
  • Div. Yield0.24
  • Open683.95
  • Day's High694.5
  • Spot693
  • Prev. Close691.4
  • Day's Low683
  • ViewLong BuildUp
  • Market Lot1,000
  • OI(Chg %)86,000 (3.4%)
  • Roll Over%7.43
  • Roll Cost1.26
  • Traded Vol.38,63,000 (7.91%)
Aarti Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

421

Prev. Close

420.1

Turnover(Lac.)

655.35

Day's High

421

Day's Low

415.25

52 Week's High

769.25

52 Week's Low

402.1

Book Value

151.31

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15,108.02

P/E

33.92

EPS

12.39

Divi. Yield

0.24

Aarti Industries Ltd Corporate Action

10 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Jul, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 26 Jul, 2024

arrow

Aarti Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Aarti Industries Shares Plunge on Q2 Profit Miss

Aarti Industries Shares Plunge on Q2 Profit Miss

11 Nov 2024|12:23 PM

Pharma's volume increased significantly during the pandemic and has now stabilised since FY24.

Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

11 Nov 2024|12:08 PM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Divi’s Laboratories, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

11 Oct 2024|08:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Aarti Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:29 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.17%

Foreign: 0.17%

Indian: 42.43%

Non-Promoter- 27.81%

Institutions: 27.81%

Non-Institutions: 29.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aarti Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

181.25

181.25

181.25

87.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,111.16

4,739.7

4,319.78

3,324.62

Net Worth

5,292.41

4,920.95

4,501.03

3,411.74

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4,316.71

3,994.41

3,699.31

3,050.22

yoy growth (%)

8.06

7.97

21.28

3.97

Raw materials

-2,043.22

-1,967.32

-2,148.95

-1,700.16

As % of sales

47.33

49.25

58.09

55.73

Employee costs

-358.28

-292.34

-176.8

-140.17

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

632

645.86

392.35

378.74

Depreciation

-218.31

-172.64

-135.77

-114.8

Tax paid

-118.5

-122.5

-75.91

-72.06

Working capital

-43.25

329.27

301.65

105.52

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.06

7.97

21.28

3.97

Op profit growth

0.53

41.54

7.94

14.75

EBIT growth

-6.41

46.7

5.43

10.95

Net profit growth

-1.88

65.38

3.18

21.49

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

7,012

7,283

6,871.05

5,023.28

4,620.69

Excise Duty

640

664

785.54

517.18

434.38

Net Sales

6,372

6,619

6,085.51

4,506.1

4,186.31

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9

0

0.77

0.7

8.84

Aarti Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aarti Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman Emeritus

Chandrakant V Gogri

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajendra V Gogri

Whole-time Director

Parimal H Desai

Whole-time Director

Manoj M Chheda

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Rashesh C Gogri

Non Executive Director

Hetal Gogri Gala

Vice Chairman

Renil R Gogri

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Lalitkumar Shantaram Naik

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Raj Sarraf

Independent Director

K V S Shyam Sunder

Independent Director

P A Sethi

Independent Director

Bhavesh R Vora

Independent Director

NATASHA KERSI TREASURYWALA

Independent Director

Aniruddha Pandit

Independent Director

Shekhar Khanolkar

Executive Director

Ajay Kumar Gupta

Independent Director

Belur Krishnamurthy Sethuram

Executive Director & CEO

Suyog Kotecha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aarti Industries Ltd

Summary

Aarti Industries Limited is one of the most competitive and highly integrated benzene-based speciality chemical company in the world. The Company is a rare instance of a global speciality chemicals company that combines process chemistry competence (recipe focus) with scale-up of engineering competence (asset utilisation). The Company has evolved as an Indian multinational selecting to manufacture out of India and servicing the varied needs of the global markets. It has a strong presence across a wide range of chemistries with base raw materials such as benzene, toluene, nitric acid, chlorine, methanol, aniline, and sulphur among others. It has pioneered in India in introducing various product value chains and introducing new chemistries. The Company has been able to effectively utilise co-products and generate value-added products due to its integrated operations across the product chains.The company globally ranks between 1st and 4th position for 75% of its speciality chemical portfolio and is considered as Partner of Choice for various major global and domestic customers. It has a wide portfolio of over 200 products serving more than 700 domestic customers. The company is a strong exporter having relationships with over 300 export customers spread across the globe in 60 countries with major presence in US, Europe, China and Japan. The company serves leading consumers across the globe of Speciality Chemicals and Intermediate for Agro Chemicals, Aromatics, Dyes, Fuel Additiv
Company FAQs

What is the Aarti Industries Ltd share price today?

The Aarti Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹416.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aarti Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aarti Industries Ltd is ₹15108.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aarti Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aarti Industries Ltd is 33.92 and 2.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aarti Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aarti Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aarti Industries Ltd is ₹402.1 and ₹769.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aarti Industries Ltd?

Aarti Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.75%, 3 Years at -22.08%, 1 Year at -35.61%, 6 Month at -41.20%, 3 Month at -25.34% and 1 Month at -5.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aarti Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aarti Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.61 %
Institutions - 27.81 %
Public - 29.58 %

