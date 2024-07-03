Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹421
Prev. Close₹420.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹655.35
Day's High₹421
Day's Low₹415.25
52 Week's High₹769.25
52 Week's Low₹402.1
Book Value₹151.31
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15,108.02
P/E33.92
EPS12.39
Divi. Yield0.24
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
181.25
181.25
181.25
87.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,111.16
4,739.7
4,319.78
3,324.62
Net Worth
5,292.41
4,920.95
4,501.03
3,411.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4,316.71
3,994.41
3,699.31
3,050.22
yoy growth (%)
8.06
7.97
21.28
3.97
Raw materials
-2,043.22
-1,967.32
-2,148.95
-1,700.16
As % of sales
47.33
49.25
58.09
55.73
Employee costs
-358.28
-292.34
-176.8
-140.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
632
645.86
392.35
378.74
Depreciation
-218.31
-172.64
-135.77
-114.8
Tax paid
-118.5
-122.5
-75.91
-72.06
Working capital
-43.25
329.27
301.65
105.52
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.06
7.97
21.28
3.97
Op profit growth
0.53
41.54
7.94
14.75
EBIT growth
-6.41
46.7
5.43
10.95
Net profit growth
-1.88
65.38
3.18
21.49
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
7,012
7,283
6,871.05
5,023.28
4,620.69
Excise Duty
640
664
785.54
517.18
434.38
Net Sales
6,372
6,619
6,085.51
4,506.1
4,186.31
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9
0
0.77
0.7
8.84
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman Emeritus
Chandrakant V Gogri
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajendra V Gogri
Whole-time Director
Parimal H Desai
Whole-time Director
Manoj M Chheda
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Rashesh C Gogri
Non Executive Director
Hetal Gogri Gala
Vice Chairman
Renil R Gogri
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Lalitkumar Shantaram Naik
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Raj Sarraf
Independent Director
K V S Shyam Sunder
Independent Director
P A Sethi
Independent Director
Bhavesh R Vora
Independent Director
NATASHA KERSI TREASURYWALA
Independent Director
Aniruddha Pandit
Independent Director
Shekhar Khanolkar
Executive Director
Ajay Kumar Gupta
Independent Director
Belur Krishnamurthy Sethuram
Executive Director & CEO
Suyog Kotecha
Reports by Aarti Industries Ltd
Summary
Aarti Industries Limited is one of the most competitive and highly integrated benzene-based speciality chemical company in the world. The Company is a rare instance of a global speciality chemicals company that combines process chemistry competence (recipe focus) with scale-up of engineering competence (asset utilisation). The Company has evolved as an Indian multinational selecting to manufacture out of India and servicing the varied needs of the global markets. It has a strong presence across a wide range of chemistries with base raw materials such as benzene, toluene, nitric acid, chlorine, methanol, aniline, and sulphur among others. It has pioneered in India in introducing various product value chains and introducing new chemistries. The Company has been able to effectively utilise co-products and generate value-added products due to its integrated operations across the product chains.The company globally ranks between 1st and 4th position for 75% of its speciality chemical portfolio and is considered as Partner of Choice for various major global and domestic customers. It has a wide portfolio of over 200 products serving more than 700 domestic customers. The company is a strong exporter having relationships with over 300 export customers spread across the globe in 60 countries with major presence in US, Europe, China and Japan. The company serves leading consumers across the globe of Speciality Chemicals and Intermediate for Agro Chemicals, Aromatics, Dyes, Fuel Additiv
Read More
The Aarti Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹416.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aarti Industries Ltd is ₹15108.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aarti Industries Ltd is 33.92 and 2.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aarti Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aarti Industries Ltd is ₹402.1 and ₹769.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aarti Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.75%, 3 Years at -22.08%, 1 Year at -35.61%, 6 Month at -41.20%, 3 Month at -25.34% and 1 Month at -5.62%.
