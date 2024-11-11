iifl-logo-icon 1
Aarti Industries Ltd Shareholding Pattern

421.75
(2.02%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:51 PM

Aarti Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0.17%

0.17%

0.17%

0.17%

0.17%

Indian

42.43%

43.06%

43.25%

43.37%

43.39%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

27.81%

29.2%

28.2%

26.69%

26.73%

Non-Institutions

29.57%

27.55%

28.36%

29.76%

29.69%

Total Non-Promoter

57.39%

56.76%

56.56%

56.45%

56.43%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.17%

Foreign: 0.17%

Indian: 42.43%

Non-Promoter- 27.81%

Institutions: 27.81%

Non-Institutions: 29.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Aarti Industries: Related NEWS

Aarti Industries Shares Plunge on Q2 Profit Miss

Aarti Industries Shares Plunge on Q2 Profit Miss

11 Nov 2024|12:23 PM

Pharma's volume increased significantly during the pandemic and has now stabilised since FY24.

Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

11 Nov 2024|12:08 PM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Divi’s Laboratories, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

11 Oct 2024|08:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.

QUICKLINKS FOR Aarti Industries Ltd

