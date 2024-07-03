Aarti Industries Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
3,798
3,844
3,168
3,680
3,603
Excise Duty
315
340
300
357
307
Net Sales
3,483
3,504
2,868
3,323
3,296
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13
9
0
0
0
Total Income
3,496
3,513
2,868
3,323
3,296
Total Expenditure
2,981
2,962
2,435
2,782
2,747
PBIDT
515
551
433
541
549
Interest
126
113
98
80
88
PBDT
389
438
335
461
461
Depreciation
210
196
182
165
145
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-1
0
0
4
45
Deferred Tax
-9
-14
-7
7
11
Reported Profit After Tax
189
256
160
285
260
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
189
256
160
285
260
Extra-ordinary Items
2
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
187
256
160
285
260
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.22
7.07
4.43
7.87
7.17
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
181
181
181
181
181
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.78
15.72
15.09
16.28
16.65
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
5.42
7.3
5.57
8.57
7.88
