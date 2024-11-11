Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.63
9.99
20.31
5.21
Op profit growth
0.42
39.79
6.98
14.19
EBIT growth
-6.24
42.86
5.2
11.09
Net profit growth
-2.35
61
5.44
22.92
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
21.78
23.34
18.36
20.65
EBIT margin
16.66
19.13
14.73
16.84
Net profit margin
11.61
12.8
8.74
9.98
RoCE
12.51
17.21
15.87
18.51
RoNW
4.03
5.88
5.66
6.31
RoA
2.18
2.88
2.35
2.74
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
30.72
31.38
42.57
39.89
Dividend per share
3
3.5
1
1
Cash EPS
16.76
20.13
22.96
23.53
Book value per share
201.04
170.96
194.14
165.91
Valuation ratios
P/E
18.7
10.59
5.61
4.01
P/CEPS
34.26
16.5
10.41
6.79
P/B
2.85
1.94
1.23
0.96
EV/EBIDTA
25.84
15.33
16.06
11.93
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
4.99
8.12
2.44
2.6
Tax payout
-19.46
-19.13
-19.31
-21.18
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
62.66
61.38
56.55
60.46
Inventory days
71.74
69
63.23
61.53
Creditor days
-47.71
-39.96
-38.6
-43.98
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-8.69
-6.41
-4.25
-4.54
Net debt / equity
0.69
0.62
1.29
1.12
Net debt / op. profit
2.49
1.89
2.93
2.34
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-47.23
-49.12
-57.31
-55.1
Employee costs
-8.24
-7.29
-4.99
-4.81
Other costs
-22.73
-20.24
-19.31
-19.42
