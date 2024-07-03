Aarti Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
5,057
5,456.48
5,228.64
3,676.48
3,430.79
Excise Duty
457
493.51
579.85
379.73
320.65
Net Sales
4,600
4,962.97
4,648.79
3,296.75
3,110.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8
0.68
0.64
0.69
8.42
Total Income
4,608
4,963.65
4,649.43
3,297.44
3,118.56
Total Expenditure
3,907
4,125.78
3,190.31
2,575.52
2,351.74
PBIDT
701
837.87
1,459.12
721.92
766.82
Interest
152
135.22
76.31
64.75
90.8
PBDT
549
702.65
1,382.81
657.17
676.02
Depreciation
279
226.74
183.24
165.67
135.93
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
63.5
145.25
75.54
88.92
Deferred Tax
-15
15.86
13.94
20.08
14.76
Reported Profit After Tax
285
396.55
1,040.38
395.88
436.41
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0.21
8.51
10.88
Net Profit after Minority Interest
285
396.55
1,040.17
387.37
425.53
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
285
396.55
1,040.17
387.37
425.53
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.85
10.94
28.69
22.23
24.42
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
20
40
30
0
Equity
181
181.25
181.25
87.12
87.12
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.23
16.88
31.38
21.89
24.65
PBDTM(%)
11.93
14.15
29.74
19.93
21.73
PATM(%)
6.19
7.99
22.37
12
14.03
Pharma's volume increased significantly during the pandemic and has now stabilised since FY24.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Divi’s Laboratories, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.Read More
