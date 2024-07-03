iifl-logo-icon 1
Aarti Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

405.35
(0.37%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

1,786

2,012

1,955

1,889

1,597

Excise Duty

158

157

182

157

143

Net Sales

1,628

1,855

1,773

1,732

1,454

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7

6

0

8

0

Total Income

1,635

1,861

1,773

1,740

1,454

Total Expenditure

1,431

1,550

1,490

1,473

1,221

PBIDT

204

311

283

267

233

Interest

62

64

59

54

58

PBDT

142

247

224

213

175

Depreciation

108

102

98

97

93

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-11

10

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-7

-2

-6

-8

-9

Reported Profit After Tax

52

137

132

124

91

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

52

137

132

124

91

Extra-ordinary Items

2

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

50

137

132

124

91

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.44

3.77

3.64

3.42

2.5

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

181

181

181

181

181

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

12.53

16.76

15.96

15.41

16.02

PBDTM(%)

8.72

13.31

12.63

12.29

12.03

PATM(%)

3.19

7.38

7.44

7.15

6.25

Aarti Industries: Related NEWS

Aarti Industries Shares Plunge on Q2 Profit Miss

Aarti Industries Shares Plunge on Q2 Profit Miss

11 Nov 2024|12:23 PM

Pharma's volume increased significantly during the pandemic and has now stabilised since FY24.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

11 Nov 2024|12:08 PM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Divi’s Laboratories, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

11 Oct 2024|08:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Aarti Industries Ltd

