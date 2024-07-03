Aarti Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1,786
2,012
1,955
1,889
1,597
Excise Duty
158
157
182
157
143
Net Sales
1,628
1,855
1,773
1,732
1,454
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7
6
0
8
0
Total Income
1,635
1,861
1,773
1,740
1,454
Total Expenditure
1,431
1,550
1,490
1,473
1,221
PBIDT
204
311
283
267
233
Interest
62
64
59
54
58
PBDT
142
247
224
213
175
Depreciation
108
102
98
97
93
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-11
10
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-7
-2
-6
-8
-9
Reported Profit After Tax
52
137
132
124
91
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
52
137
132
124
91
Extra-ordinary Items
2
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
50
137
132
124
91
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.44
3.77
3.64
3.42
2.5
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
181
181
181
181
181
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.53
16.76
15.96
15.41
16.02
PBDTM(%)
8.72
13.31
12.63
12.29
12.03
PATM(%)
3.19
7.38
7.44
7.15
6.25
