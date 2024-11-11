iifl-logo-icon 1
Aarti Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

403.85
(-3.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Aarti Industries Ltd

Aarti Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

632

645.86

392.35

378.74

Depreciation

-218.31

-172.64

-135.77

-114.8

Tax paid

-118.5

-122.5

-75.91

-72.06

Working capital

-43.25

329.27

301.65

105.52

Other operating items

Operating

251.94

679.99

482.32

297.4

Capital expenditure

1,428.42

711.22

412.84

511.33

Free cash flow

1,680.36

1,391.21

895.16

808.73

Equity raised

5,651.96

3,855.89

2,434.83

2,021.99

Investing

-0.89

-18.74

-5.8

5.71

Financing

824.53

305.9

678.14

270.23

Dividends paid

26.14

43.56

8.13

8.21

Net in cash

8,182.09

5,577.82

4,010.46

3,114.87

Aarti Industries : related Articles

Aarti Industries Shares Plunge on Q2 Profit Miss

Aarti Industries Shares Plunge on Q2 Profit Miss

11 Nov 2024|12:23 PM

Pharma's volume increased significantly during the pandemic and has now stabilised since FY24.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

11 Nov 2024|12:08 PM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Divi’s Laboratories, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

11 Oct 2024|08:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.

Read More

