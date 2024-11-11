Aarti Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
181.25
181.25
181.25
87.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,111.16
4,739.7
4,319.78
3,324.62
Net Worth
5,292.41
4,920.95
4,501.03
3,411.74
Minority Interest
Debt
3,241.34
2,907.26
2,581.25
2,850.78
Deferred Tax Liability Net
38.49
23.35
30.63
216.05
Total Liabilities
8,572.24
7,851.56
7,112.91
6,478.57
Fixed Assets
6,834.39
5,919.98
4,938.03
4,808.68
Intangible Assets
Investments
18.67
12.41
3.29
36.26
Deferred Tax Asset Net
181.38
75.52
59.3
5.07
Networking Capital
1,412.29
1,649.31
1,944.91
1,222.57
Inventories
1,151.05
1,015.07
898.57
901.46
Inventory Days
76.22
Sundry Debtors
867.04
973.83
1,130.88
819.08
Debtor Days
69.25
Other Current Assets
503.31
422.25
663.49
542.07
Sundry Creditors
-548.84
-227.25
-343.72
-584.45
Creditor Days
49.41
Other Current Liabilities
-560.27
-534.59
-404.31
-455.59
Cash
125.51
194.34
167.38
405.99
Total Assets
8,572.24
7,851.56
7,112.91
6,478.57
