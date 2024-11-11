iifl-logo-icon 1
Aarti Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

421.75
(2.02%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:51 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

181.25

181.25

181.25

87.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,111.16

4,739.7

4,319.78

3,324.62

Net Worth

5,292.41

4,920.95

4,501.03

3,411.74

Minority Interest

Debt

3,241.34

2,907.26

2,581.25

2,850.78

Deferred Tax Liability Net

38.49

23.35

30.63

216.05

Total Liabilities

8,572.24

7,851.56

7,112.91

6,478.57

Fixed Assets

6,834.39

5,919.98

4,938.03

4,808.68

Intangible Assets

Investments

18.67

12.41

3.29

36.26

Deferred Tax Asset Net

181.38

75.52

59.3

5.07

Networking Capital

1,412.29

1,649.31

1,944.91

1,222.57

Inventories

1,151.05

1,015.07

898.57

901.46

Inventory Days

76.22

Sundry Debtors

867.04

973.83

1,130.88

819.08

Debtor Days

69.25

Other Current Assets

503.31

422.25

663.49

542.07

Sundry Creditors

-548.84

-227.25

-343.72

-584.45

Creditor Days

49.41

Other Current Liabilities

-560.27

-534.59

-404.31

-455.59

Cash

125.51

194.34

167.38

405.99

Total Assets

8,572.24

7,851.56

7,112.91

6,478.57

Whatsapp
Whatsapp
Whatsapp
