iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aarti Industries Ltd Futures Share Price

408
(-3.26%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Here's the list of Aarti Industries's futures contracts. The future contract comprises financial derivative contracts that bind parties to buy and sell an asset at a specified future timeand price. Know the difference in strike price, quantity, expiration date and other details about the Aarti Industries's futures contract.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aarti Industries Ltd

  • Open416
  • Day's High436.6
  • Spot410.85
  • Prev. Close423.45
  • Day's Low408.1
  • ViewShort BuildUp
  • Market Lot1,000
  • OI(Chg %)27,02,000 (16.56%)
  • Roll Over%0.69
  • Roll Cost0.97
  • Traded Vol.1,26,94,000 (-15.87%)

Aarti Industries: Related NEWS

Aarti Industries Shares Plunge on Q2 Profit Miss

Aarti Industries Shares Plunge on Q2 Profit Miss

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Nov 2024|12:23 PM

Pharma's volume increased significantly during the pandemic and has now stabilised since FY24.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Nov 2024|12:08 PM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Divi’s Laboratories, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Oct 2024|08:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Aarti Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.