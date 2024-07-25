iifl-logo-icon 1
Aarti Industries Ltd Option Chain

Aarti Industries Ltd Option Chain

421.75
(2.02%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:51 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--550₹0.05-75%24,0000%
--560₹0.050%00%
1,0000%₹1150%580₹0.1-94.59%2,0000%
7,0000%₹87-3.17%600₹0.05-50%1,45,000-9.37%
--610₹20%00%
12,0000%₹57.10%620₹0.05-66.66%68,000-2.85%
6,0000%₹557.21%630₹0.05-50%22,000-12%
13,000-7.14%₹49.941.56%640₹0.05-50%53,000-11.66%
56,000-11.11%₹39.85-12.99%650₹0.05-66.66%1,61,000-35.85%
17,0000%₹280.53%660₹0.05-75%54,000-57.48%
20,0000%₹18.6-14.28%670₹0.05-90.9%34,000-68.80%
45,000-31.81%₹11.5-9.09%680₹0.05-96.66%53,000-41.11%
59,000-58.45%₹2-57.44%690₹2.15-34.84%66,000-37.14%
1,81,000-54.52%₹0.05-97.82%700₹9.1-14.55%1,36,000-52.61%
1,35,000-48.47%₹0.05-95.83%710₹18.75-5.77%50,000-20.63%
1,99,000-43.94%₹0.05-92.85%720₹23.9-18.15%41,000-18%
4,75,000-41.57%₹0.05-90.9%730₹40.14.15%28,000-20%
1,53,000-32.30%₹0.05-85.71%740₹52.56.92%10,000-9.09%
2,68,000-6.94%₹0.05-80%750₹63.258.58%17,000-15%
3,13,000-4.57%₹0.05-50%760₹70.550%26,0000%
1,80,000-5.75%₹0.05-66.66%770₹81.437.26%5,0000%
83,000-5.68%₹0.05-50%780₹92.533.96%6,000100%
3,000-82.35%₹0.05-66.66%790₹77.350%1,0000%
1,46,000-23.95%₹0.050%800₹110.7-11.54%8,000-11.11%
2,63,000-0.37%₹0.050%820--

Aarti Industries: Related NEWS

Aarti Industries Shares Plunge on Q2 Profit Miss

Aarti Industries Shares Plunge on Q2 Profit Miss

11 Nov 2024|12:23 PM

Pharma's volume increased significantly during the pandemic and has now stabilised since FY24.

Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

11 Nov 2024|12:08 PM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Divi's Laboratories, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

11 Oct 2024|08:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.

