Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|550
|₹0.05-75%
|24,0000%
|-
|-
|560
|₹0.050%
|00%
|1,0000%
|₹1150%
|580
|₹0.1-94.59%
|2,0000%
|7,0000%
|₹87-3.17%
|600
|₹0.05-50%
|1,45,000-9.37%
|-
|-
|610
|₹20%
|00%
|12,0000%
|₹57.10%
|620
|₹0.05-66.66%
|68,000-2.85%
|6,0000%
|₹557.21%
|630
|₹0.05-50%
|22,000-12%
|13,000-7.14%
|₹49.941.56%
|640
|₹0.05-50%
|53,000-11.66%
|56,000-11.11%
|₹39.85-12.99%
|650
|₹0.05-66.66%
|1,61,000-35.85%
|17,0000%
|₹280.53%
|660
|₹0.05-75%
|54,000-57.48%
|20,0000%
|₹18.6-14.28%
|670
|₹0.05-90.9%
|34,000-68.80%
|45,000-31.81%
|₹11.5-9.09%
|680
|₹0.05-96.66%
|53,000-41.11%
|59,000-58.45%
|₹2-57.44%
|690
|₹2.15-34.84%
|66,000-37.14%
|1,81,000-54.52%
|₹0.05-97.82%
|700
|₹9.1-14.55%
|1,36,000-52.61%
|1,35,000-48.47%
|₹0.05-95.83%
|710
|₹18.75-5.77%
|50,000-20.63%
|1,99,000-43.94%
|₹0.05-92.85%
|720
|₹23.9-18.15%
|41,000-18%
|4,75,000-41.57%
|₹0.05-90.9%
|730
|₹40.14.15%
|28,000-20%
|1,53,000-32.30%
|₹0.05-85.71%
|740
|₹52.56.92%
|10,000-9.09%
|2,68,000-6.94%
|₹0.05-80%
|750
|₹63.258.58%
|17,000-15%
|3,13,000-4.57%
|₹0.05-50%
|760
|₹70.550%
|26,0000%
|1,80,000-5.75%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|770
|₹81.437.26%
|5,0000%
|83,000-5.68%
|₹0.05-50%
|780
|₹92.533.96%
|6,000100%
|3,000-82.35%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|790
|₹77.350%
|1,0000%
|1,46,000-23.95%
|₹0.050%
|800
|₹110.7-11.54%
|8,000-11.11%
|2,63,000-0.37%
|₹0.050%
|820
|-
|-
